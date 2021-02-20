Priyanka Gandhi compares PM Modi to the ‘arrogant king’ of old stories | India News





MUZAFFARNAGAR: Comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the character of an arrogant king, “ ahankari raja ” according to stories from the past, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday he was unable to understand that the “ jawan ” who kept the country safe is also the son of a farmer.

Speaking to a kisan mahapanchayat attended by thousands in Muzaffarnagar, the congressional leader attacked the prime minister over a range of issues, including the price of diesel, and alleged that he had not listened farmers are calling for a rollback of farm laws because of his policy. aimed only at him and his billionaire friends.

She said the arrogant king of old stories would be confined to his palace as his reign extended. People started to be afraid to tell the truth in front of him, they would crawl. It seems our prime minister has become such an arrogant king as well. ”

“He is unable to understand that the jawan who ensured the security of this country is the son of a farmer,” she told the assembly.

Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, Priyanka Gandhi said government mandis and the minimum support price (MSP) system would end with the new agricultural laws.

Your rights will also end. The way he sold the whole country to his two-three friends, the same way he wants to sell you, your land and your income to his billionaire friends, ”she said.

In 2018, Priyanka Gandhi said, the cost of diesel was Rs 60 and today it is Rs 80 somewhere and Rs 90 elsewhere. “The electricity bill has gone up, the price of the gas cylinder keeps going up, but you don’t get the price of your sugar cane. It’s in the same place,” she said.

“The BJP government made Rs 3.5 lakh crore by imposing a tax on diesel last year. I want to ask where the money went. Why does the person who works day and night for the country and irrigates it? with his blood and sweat doesn’t have that money? ” she asked.

The congressional leader said there was no one to listen to the harassed farmer.

Referring to the ongoing protests by farmers against agricultural laws at various Delhi border points, she said: “The Delhi border is five to six kilometers from the residence of Narendra Modi-ji. And the Prime Minister, who can to travel to the United States, China and Pakistan, and go around the whole world, he could not go to the lakhs of the farmers, nor wipe away their tears, nor listen to their opinions. Why? Because his policy is only for himself and his billionaire and capitalist friends. ”

Priyanka Gandhi told the rally that they would be surprised how much one or two billionaire friends have made at once, the whole country is groaning and the payments have not been made.

“Crores have been earned, and you’re sitting on the roads, fighting for your rights and waving, and no one is there to listen to you,” she said.

Elaborating on farm laws, the secretary general of Congress said the prime minister said laws were made for farmers.

So can they say which farmer was successful, which farmer was consulted. And if farmers across the country say Pradhan Mantriji, we don’t need these laws, then why aren’t these laws taken away, why aren’t they dropped? “Asked Priyanka Gandhi.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have camped at several Delhi border posts, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding the complete repeal of three agricultural laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for their crops.

The government has denied allegations that it was trying to end the MSP and the mandi system. Modi also assured the farmers that the MSP will continue.

