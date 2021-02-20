Prior to the President’s visit to central Sumba, Dandim 1629 SBD: Residents Place Pets





Before the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the center of Sumba, NTT, Dandim 1629 SBD asked residents to place pets POS-KUPANG.COM | TAMBOLAKA— Before the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo to the Central Sumba Regency, NTT, Tuesday (23/2/2021), Military District Command (Kodim) 1629 Southwest Sumba, Lieutenant Colonel (inf) Laode Muhammad Sabarudin urged residents of southwest Sumba to put pets in a cage so that they do not wander on the highway to keep President Joko Widodo traveling from Tambolaka in the southwest from Sumba to Waibakul, in the central regency of Sumba. Therefore, he called on the government, both regencies, districts, villages and residents to curb pets that roam freely on the highway in order to maintain the smooth journey of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo to the Waibakul location. , Central Regency of Sumba. Dandim 1629 South-west of Sumba, Lieutenant-Colonel (Inf) Laode Muhammad mentioned this during a coordination meeting for the preparation of the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo to Sumba during a meeting chaired by the executive of the Southwest Sumba Regional Secretary Bernadus Bulu at the Lopo House of the Southwest Sumba Regent on Saturday (20/2/2021). Attending the occasion was the Southwest Sumba Police Chief AKBP. Joseph Mandagi, assistants to the Southwest Sumba Regional Secretariat, leaders of regional apparatus organizations (OPDs) in the Southwest Sumba Regency government and several other parties. According to Dandim Laode, information on the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in Sumba, NTT, on Tuesday (23/2/2021). So there needs to be good preparation of all parts, including those in southwest Sumba. One of these is to encourage the public to house the pets that roam the roads. This in order to maintain the good trip of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo with his entourage from Tambolaka, SBD to Waibakul, Central Sumba. According to him, information on the arrival of President Joko Widodo in central Sumba on Tuesday (23/2/2021) by road from Maumere, Sikka Regency to Sumba. For this reason, technically we have to prepare everything properly, especially the policing along the road to central Sumba. For this, he asked the camat and the village chief to curb animals such as dogs and buffaloes along the Waibakul road in central Sumba. Because the presence of animals on the highway can interfere with the trip of the president and his entourage to the center of Sumba. No more billboards in the streets. Even if there is, only at Tambolaka airport with a note without a photo of the president and his journey without any political tension. • 165 candidates for NTT health workers were recruited for humanitarian service missions • Great interest in keeping pets in Labuan Bajo, UPTD Veterinary PKH Mabar agency • SMAK Ndao Ende students learn about reproduction through zoom Therefore, it is common practice to force people to obey health protocols by always wearing masks, staying at a distance, staying away from crowds, and always washing their hands with soap. (POS-KUPANG.COM reporter, Petrus Piter)







