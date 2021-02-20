Coronavirus restrictions that could be lifted as Boris Johnson prepares to make an announcement

The Prime Minister is expected to outline draft easing measures in England on Monday, February 22, the final details of which will be agreed at a Covid O committee meeting on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will then chair a cabinet meeting on Monday, before announcing the plans to the Commons later in the afternoon.

He is expected to lead a press conference in Downing Street that evening alongside England’s medical director Professor Chris Whitty and science adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The PM is believed to be reviewing the latest data on the vaccine’s effectiveness this weekend, as well as the most recent figures on cases, deaths and people admitted to hospital.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said it was “very fair” to take a “data, not dates” approach to relax restrictions. as he underlined the need to proceed “with caution”, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Here, we take a look at what the potential PM roadmap timeline might look like:

March

The first goal of Mr Johnson’s roadmap plan is to reopen schools on March 8.

There are suggestions that high school students can come back a week or two after elementary school students.

The Daily Telegraph reported that parents of high school students would be asked to test their children twice a week with rapid lateral flow tests as part of government plans, while the Guardian said masks would be mandatory in outside of class bubbles in high schools if social distancing is not possible.

After the schools reopened, it is understood that ministers have considered allowing outdoor sports like golf and tennis to resume.

April

If they aren’t reopened by the end of March, non-essential stores may be able to open in early April.

Meanwhile, Wales has said it will consider allowing its tourism industry to partially reopen in time for Easter if the coronavirus situation in the country continues to improve.

Self-contained accommodation, including hotels and guesthouses with room service, as well as caravans and lodges, will be considered for reopening after the next review of restrictions.

Media reports have suggested various dates for hospitality to reopen in England, with optimistic suggestions varying from the Easter weekend through May.

It is also reported that hairdressers and beauty salons will not open until April and that two households will be able to meet outside by Easter (April 4).

Can

The Daily Mail said the ads could open in May, while the Daily Telegraph said cases would have to drop to 1,000 a day before measures can be relaxed.

But Patrick Dardis, chief executive of Young, told the PA news agency there could be thousands of job losses if bar doors were closed until May.

He said: “Opening in May is not ideal, we would overwhelmingly prefer April, but at least if it’s announced, we have the clarity we can work with.

“If it’s May, we need to be able to reopen with at least the same rules in place as July 4th, so we have two households on the inside and a rule of six on the outside.”

A group of senior Conservative MPs have called for the return of “ unrestricted ” marriages before May 1.

The Covid Recovery Group (CRG) of skeptical lockdown Tory MPs, including influential 1922 Tory committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and former Cabinet minister Esther McVey, have called for the resumption of Covid-safe marriages from the March 8 before allowing unrestricted May 1 ceremonies.

Summer

The bosses of the main British airlines are asking the Prime Minister to present a roadmap for the recovery of the industry so that it can plan for the summer.

Executives at British Airways, easyJet, Jet2.com, Loganair, Ryanair, Tui and Virgin Atlantic have warned that without a clear indication of the government’s intention to restart aviation in the coming months , the UK faces a year of limited connectivity to the rest of the world, and economic recovery will be hampered.

They said when the Prime Minister makes his lockdown announcement next week, a roadmap would be essential for airlines and consumers to help them plan for the summer and pave the way for the safe reopening of international travel. .

Airlines have also called for additional economic support for UK aviation to stimulate and strengthen any recovery when needed.

Tim Alderslade, Managing Director of Airlines UK, said: “The Prime Minister must signal the intention of reopening international travel this summer and provide much-needed assurance that travel will be possible, helping to restore consumer confidence.

“We don’t expect travel restrictions to be lifted tomorrow, but it is important that the country has a clear vision of the international travel plan as we emerge from the lockdown.

“We anticipate that all other national economic sectors, from hospitality to retail to leisure, will have a roadmap announced – aviation must too.”