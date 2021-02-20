PM Modi is like an ‘arrogant king of old stories’, Priyanka Gandhi tells farmers in Mahapanchayat

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over new agricultural laws, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday compared him to “arrogant kings in old stories” who never cared about people.

“The prime minister behaves like kings in old stories, whose arrogance increased with power … they confined themselves to their palaces and never cared about peoples’ problems,” Priyanka said in s ‘addressing a’ Kisan Mahapanchayat ‘in Muzaffarnagar district, about 500 kilometers from Lucknow.

“The prime minister has become an arrogant king … he does not understand that he has to respect farmers,” she said.

People started to be afraid to tell the truth in front of him, they would crawl. It seems that our Prime Minister has become such an arrogant king as well. He is unable to understand that the jawan who ensured the security of this country is a farmer’s son, ”she told the rally.

She said the farmers staged a peaceful protest on the Delhi border but were “humiliated” and “ridiculed”. “They (the farmers) were beaten … the power connection was cut … bird watchers were turned into international borders … the prime minister called them pests,” Priyanka said.

“The Prime Minister laughs when the tears in the eyes of Rakesh Tikait (chief of the farmers), she declared and demanded that the Center repeal the agricultural laws.

“You (PM) say agricultural laws are in the best interests of farmers … have you spoken to them? … if they say they don’t want them, you should withdraw the laws,” he said Priyanka said.

The congressman also referred to the spike in oil and LPG prices and said the government was not concerned about the problems common people face.

In 2018, Priyanka Gandhi said, the cost of diesel was Rs 60 and today it is Rs 80 somewhere and Rs 90 elsewhere. “The electricity bill has gone up, the price of the gas cylinder keeps going up, but you don’t get the price of your sugar cane. It’s in the same place,” she said.

“The BJP government made Rs 3.5 lakh crore by imposing a tax on diesel last year. I want to ask where the money went. Why does the person who works day and night for the country and irrigates it? with her blood and sweat not got that money? ”she asked. The congressional leader said there was no one to listen to the harassed farmer.

Referring to the ongoing protests by farmers against agricultural laws at various Delhi border points, she said: “The Delhi border is five to six kilometers from the residence of Narendra Modi-ji. And the Prime Minister, who can to travel to the United States, China and Pakistan, and go around the whole world, he could not go to the lakhs of the farmers, nor wipe away their tears, nor listen to their opinions. Why? Because his policy is only for himself and his billionaire and capitalist friends. “

Priyanka Gandhi told the assembly that they would be surprised how much one or two billionaire friends have made at once, the whole country is groaning and the payments have not been made.

“Crores have been earned, and you’re sitting on the roads, fighting for your rights and waving, and no one is there to listen to you,” she said. Elaborating on farm laws, the secretary general of Congress said the prime minister said laws were made for farmers.

So can they say, which farmer was successful, which farmer was consulted? And if farmers across the country say Pradhan Mantriji, we don’t need these laws, then why aren’t these laws taken away, why aren’t they dropped? “Asked Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka addressed the farmers’ meetings in the western districts of the UP as part of her party’s “campaign” Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.

(With PTI entries)