Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, more than a dream!





In April 2019, Imran Khan launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Program, a project to uplift Pakistan’s poor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Program to build houses across the country to uplift the poor strata of society and integrate them into the mainstream. # NayaPakistanHousingScheme pic.twitter.com/8Vvyoi22bz— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 5, 2019

Research shows that by 2020, 20 million people in Pakistan were homeless and that around 35% of Pakistanis live below the poverty line. It is a dream of most of the lower class people in Pakistan to own a home, but achieving it is difficult for some and impossible for many working in the blue collar industry.

It is because of the high price of real estate in Pakistan, that people have to pool all their savings to buy land, and even more, if a said person has to build a house on the land, it is even more difficult. . .

Over time, Pakistan has experienced enormous rural-urban migration due to many socio-economic factors, but inadequate housing forces them to live in slums. These people are the marginalized community that has been ignored for a long time.

To help these people, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was launched. At first, the goal of building millions of houses was labeled overzealous or even seen as an unrealistic goal by critics of the said housing program, but it changed with the entry of Easy Prefabricated Homes (Private) Limited, a Chinese prefabricated company. house business.

Easy-to-assemble, environmentally sustainable, and solidly built houses could be exactly the cure for Pakistan’s homelessness problem. Currently, the company is in talks with the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, and an announcement about it could be expected very soon in this regard.

Whatever leads to the case

It is interesting how this company came into contact with the Naya Pakistan Housing program. Huang Daoyoun is the president of Henan DR Construction, a private company that has grown to be huge in the world. He is renowned for his ability to find unique solutions to construction problems. It is the company that owns Easy Prefabricated Homes (Private) Limited, the name under which it is registered in Pakistan.

Mr. Huang and Prime Minister Imran Khan met through a mutual friend when Prime Minister Khan made an official visit to China in 2018.

After seeing the technology the company had to offer, the Prime Minister was very impressed. What Henan DR was offering in the form of prefabricated houses contrasted with the usual image depicted. Thanks to its technological advance, Henan DR offered walls made of cold-formed steel slabs and reinforced polystyrene plates. Thick, sturdy, and as tough as nails, these houses require no bricks or cement, are easy to assemble, and most importantly, are also quick and cheap to assemble.

Earthquake, fire, and most nature-proof things, these homes were guaranteed for 70 years. It was amazing that the 2-3 marla house that the Naya Pakistan project needed could be fully prepared within a week.

By this time, however, Imran Khan had recently come to power, and importing a huge amount of materials would cause the country’s balance of payments to drop considerably.

Thus, he proposed to Mr. Huang to set up their production unit in Pakistan. For a new business, making such a large investment and opening a new manufacturing unit in another country is a bold move. But he accepted.

According to a person close to the two, Mr. Huang accepted the offer because he was impressed with Mr. Khan. He said that Imran Khan is a sincere person and speaks from the heart. With the promise of no bureaucratic red ribbon and no direct line to the prime minister’s office, Henan DR arrived in Pakistan. It was all they needed. After arriving here, without any government assistance, they bought six acres of land in Faisalabad M3 Industrial Park so that they could conduct operations in a Special Economic Zone.

Since then, they have done basic production in Pakistan and even export their raw materials to Africa, their largest market. At the same time, discussions with the Naya Pakistan housing program have been positive, but nothing is final yet.

Settle in Pakistan

Since their installation in Pakistan, many private actors seem to be interested in this technology. This is evident because they have houses built without bricks, cement, deployment of machinery, and low labor cost, also within a week. These houses are completely secure, as they are made of reinforced sheet metal in metal frames 9 to 14 cm thick and 105 feet in dimension.

On top of that, they are fire retardant, soundproof and insulated with a noticeable six degrees Celsius difference between indoor and outdoor temperatures. The houses are completely moisture proof due to the absence of bricks and cement, moreover, the houses do not have such problems as peeling paint and do not present a fire hazard.

The houses are delivered in exquisite condition with painted walls, lighting, electricity, heating and plumbing all done.

For Naya Pakistan Housing, the average cost of a house is Rs. 2-2.2 million. These are 3 marla houses, which have two bedrooms, a bathroom and a living room. What is more impressive from a governments point of view, these houses were put together in 3 hours. It would mean a lot of savings.

The company’s goal is to make this accommodation an option for anyone considering a 3 to 5 marla house. In addition, low-rise buildings such as hospitals, schools and barracks can also be constructed with these materials, and model schools are already being developed for regions like Balochistan.

After eight months of launching their operations, the company is now fully operational and recently manufactured 3.5 to 7 marla model homes for Pakistan. Easy Homes is a dynamic and possibly revolutionary change in the housing market in Pakistan. It is a moment of hope for all those people who dream of owning their own home.







