EU cracks as Sweden condemns China, sides with US President Joe Biden





While the EU and China have concluded negotiations on an investment deal in principle, there is, however, one EU member that has moved in a different direction. The European Commission has said China is committed to providing an unprecedented level of market access for EU investors, but Sweden, on the other hand, has followed in the UK’s footsteps and even expressed concern about Beijing’s human rights record. Sweden’s fight with China has intensified in recent years and has led to a technology showdown after Stockholm kicked two Chinese companies – Huawei and ZTE – from basic 5G infrastructure. Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to join an EU-China leaders’ meeting in Brussels this year, which is another sign of growing ties between the 27-nation bloc and Beijing. However, Sweden’s decision to call Huawei a security threat by its name has made it an outlier among EU countries and brought it more in line with the United States, which has clearly stated that it is ‘they didn’t trust Huawei and didn’t think they were allies of Washington. neither should. It should be noted that the Swedish Post and Telecommunications Authority had said that the Chinese state’s influence over the country’s private sector provided “strong incentives” for companies to act in accordance with the objectives of the country’s national strategies. Chinese Communist Party. READ: World’s biggest emitters like China, India and Russia must increase and cut emissions: Kerry READ: India, China hold 10th round of military talks; Focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh When Sweden banned Huawei and ZTE from the 5G rollout, officials said the Swedish security service believed the Chinese state and security services could influence and exert pressure on Huawei. In addition, Sweden’s difficulties are of wider interest to the EU as they touch on important questions facing many countries on the continent, namely where to draw the line between the often lucrative trade deals with China and the concerns about China’s human rights record and history of espionage. on western nations. Biden urges join forces against Chinese competition Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has appeared to his European and Asian allies to join forces against competition with China, calling it “economic abuse.” “Everyone has to play by the same rules,” Biden said in a speech at a virtual security conference in Munich. “We must push back against the abuses and coercion of the Chinese government that undermine the foundations of the international economic system,” the US president said at the annual international meeting. Additionally, in his address to the meeting, Biden, in contrast to former US President Trump’s “ America First ” abrasive policies that alienated support from the EU, called for collaborative efforts to work on challenges such as arms control, COVID-19 and the global economic crisis posed. by China. READ: US worries about new Chinese maritime law that allows coastguards to open fire READ: Biden: Allies must approach China and Russia together







