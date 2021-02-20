Boris Johnson to make announcement on easing some lockdown restrictions in England





Boris Johnson will present the draft easing measures in England on Monday, the final details of which will be agreed at a meeting of the Covid O committee tomorrow, Sunday, February 21. The Prime Minister will then chair a cabinet meeting on Monday, before announcing the plans to the Commons later in the afternoon. He is expected to lead a press conference in Downing Street that evening alongside England’s medical director Professor Chris Whitty and science adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. The relaxation comes amid promising data suggesting coronavirus infections are declining across the UK. About one in 115 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between February 6 and February 12, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, compared to about one in 80 from January 31 to February 6. Meanwhile, in Wales, around one in 125 people are believed to have had Covid-19 between February 6 and 12, compared to one in 85 previously. In Northern Ireland the figure is around one in 105, compared to one in 75, while in Scotland it is around one in 180, compared with one in 150. The data, which does not cover nursing homes and hospitals, is based on swab tests of thousands of people with or without symptoms. Elsewhere, a new analysis from the University of Oxford published in The Lancet confirmed that a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine offers 76% protection against Covid-19 from 22 days after vaccination, and that this does not had not diminished after three months. The UK policy of leaving up to 12 weeks between doses also resulted in higher overall efficacy, according to the study.







