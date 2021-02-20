India- Prime Minister Modi chairs sixth meeting of NITI Aayog Board of Governors | NewsBytes





(MENAFN – NewsBytes) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the sixth meeting of the Board of Directors of the federal decision-making body NITI Aayog on Saturday by videoconference attended by the chief ministers of the states, lieutenant-governors of the territories of the Union and other authorities. Discussing the national development program, the Prime Minister stressed the need for increased collaboration between the states and the Center to “make cooperative federalism even more meaningful”. Here is more. In this article Need to give a boost to start-ups and MSMEs Deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, among others A good image of India was built before the world: PM Modi PM Modi on ‘the foundations of India’s development’ The country doesn’t want to waste time now ‘: PM Modi PM Modi on ease of doing business, ease of living Chief Ministers of Punjab, West Bengal , did not attend the meeting Details Need to give a boost to start-ups and MSMEs

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said there is a need for a strong political framework as India tries to overcome the economic crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said it was time to establish competitive and cooperative federalism not only between states, but also between districts. And, he stressed the need to give a boost to start-ups and MSMEs through innovation and Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. Estimates on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, among others “The agenda for the meeting (of the NITI Aayog Board of Governors) includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, local service delivery, and health and nutrition, “a government statement said on Thursday. Statement A good image of India was built before the world: PM Modi

“During the COVID period, we saw how the Center and the States worked together. The nation was successful and a good image of India was built before the whole world (sic),” Prime Minister Modi said during Of the reunion. “As governments, we must provide opportunities for the private sector to participate in the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India),” he said. Quote PM Modi on “ the foundation of India’s development ” << Le développement de l'Inde repose sur le fait que le Centre et les États travaillent ensemble et se dirigent vers une certaine direction et rendent le fédéralisme coopératif encore plus significatif. Non seulement cela, nous devons essayer d'instaurer un fédéralisme compétitif et coopératif non seulement entre les États, mais aussi entre les districts >>, Modi mentioned. On the 2021 budget “ The country does not want to waste time now ”: PM Modi Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also praised the Union’s 2021-22 budget, saying it expressed the country’s mood. “The kind of positive response that came on this year’s budget, it expressed the state of mind of the nation,” he said. “The country has made its decision. The country wants to go fast, the country does not want to waste time now (sic),” he added. PM Modi details on ease of doing business, ease of living

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to achieve “ease of doing business” to strengthen India’s global positioning so that it can “seize global opportunities”. He also spoke of achieving “Ease of Life” for Indians. “For the Indian citizens, we must try to improve the ease of life. This will help us to realize the aspirations of the Indians and improve their lives,” Prime Minister Modi said. Chief information ministers of Punjab and West Bengal did not attend the meeting Notably, the Sixth Board Meeting of NITI Aayog saw for the first time the participation of Ladakh, in addition to the inaugural participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union territory. Notable absent from the meeting were Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. MENAFN20022021000165011035ID1101631408

