Responsibility is still sought after Trump acquittals





Impeachment is a political process the real test is in the legal system

Before we lament the second acquittal of former President Donald Trumps’ indictment as proof that the rule of law in America has collapsed, we must recall the oft-cited fact that impeachment is a political, not a judicial process. . Politics has never been equal protection before the law; rather, it is about pleasing the voters in order to acquire and retain power. Republican senators voting for acquittal were somewhat simply conforming to the desires of many of their Trump-dazzled constituents to protect their hero.

The real test of our country’s functionality lies in the way the legal system manages Trump, now a private citizen; a court is one where neither power nor popularity is supposed to exempt a criminal from due process and potential consequences. That facts and evidence have been powerless in the political arena to hold Trump back is unfortunate, but ultimately not surprising. However, if they are similarly rejected in criminal proceedings, then our country is indeed in grave danger of joining the ranks of autocracies, kleptocracies and so-called banana republics maligned around the world.

David Nurenberg

Somerville

Now that Trump is a so-called private citizen, lay the charges

Let it be known that 43 decisive members of the United States Senate have declared that Donald Trump, who is no longer President of the United States, is now a private citizen. A simple citizen responsible for the assault on our Capitol. A private citizen responsible for the death of at least five people, including a police officer, during the assault on the Capitol. A private citizen who is responsible for incalculable financial responsibility on federal property.

Looks like this ordinary citizen should have charges against him and be tried.

Kenneth bonacci

Salem

Little comfort from the message that history will judge

I don’t want to hear the expression No one is above the law anymore. Obviously, this is not true. History will find little comfort when lies and liars are taken refuge by our institutions. A small group of honest historians are no match for the rich and ruthless who care only about their own power. The Republicans have abandoned my country. I am disgusted.

Sarah coletti

Influence

We have met and elected the enemy over and over again

In light of the myriad of poor, wrong and downright evil government actions perpetrated throughout history, it is astounding that citizens continue to ask for more.

Michele Alice

Williamstown

A profile of courage

Watching U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin before the Senate as he pleaded his laudable, albeit unsuccessful, case with its many poignant references to his children, I remembered Atticus Finch’s words to his son Jem in To Kill a Mockingbird : I wanted you to see what real courage is, instead of having the idea that courage is a man with a gun in his hand. It’s when you know you’re licked before you start, but you start anyway and see it through no matter what.

Tom putnam

Concorde

Let’s look at this impeachment vote again

In his February 17 letter (President Pelosi is 0 to 2), Joann Lee Frank says the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit former President Donald Trump. I say it’s an interesting rewrite of history. The Senate voted 57-43 to condemn him. It’s just that 57 votes were 10 too many to get majority preference.

David Meyers

Amesbury

