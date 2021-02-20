PM Modi insists on cooperation between central states during meeting with Niti Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pleaded for the repeal of archaic laws and business facilitation in India, saying the center and states must work closely together to spur economic growth.

Addressing the sixth board meeting of Niti Aayog, the prime minister said that the private sector should have full opportunity to be part of the government program Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The whole country succeeded when the state and the central government worked together during the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that “the basis of the country’s progress is cooperative federalism and today’s meeting. hui consists in thinking to make it more meaningful and to evolve towards a competitive cooperative federalism. “

Modi said there was a need for a competitive cooperative federalism not only between states but also between districts.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to reduce the burden of compliance and repeal outdated laws.

He called on states to form committees to reduce regulations that are no longer relevant in the wake of technological growth.

Observing that the positive response received on the Union budget for 2021-2022 expressed the mood of the nation, he said: “the country has made its decision, wants to go quickly and does not want to waste time”.

Modi added that the country’s private sector is stepping forward with more enthusiasm in this country development journey.

“As a government, we must also honor this enthusiasm, the energy of the private sector, and give it so many opportunities in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign,” he added.

The campaign, he said, “is the way to develop an India that produces not only for its own needs but also for the world and this production also stands the test of the world.”

Modi said the initiatives taken by the government would give everyone the opportunity to participate in nation building to their full potential.

Referring to the agricultural sector, the Prime Minister said that efforts should be made to produce agricultural products like edible oil and reduce their imports.

“About 65,000 crore rupees are spent importing edible oils that should have been destined for our farmers. This can be done by guiding the farmers, ”he said.

The prime minister said government policies will help farmers increase productivity and reduce imports, adding reforms needed to provide funds and technology to the agricultural sector.

He said the central government has introduced production-linked incentive programs (PLIs) for various sectors, providing a great opportunity to increase manufacturing in the country.

States, he added, should take full advantage of this regime and attract maximum investment in themselves and also benefit from reduced corporate taxes.

He said the government was spending on infrastructure to stimulate demand and create jobs.

In addition, the Prime Minister noted that bank accounts, free connection to electricity and gas and proper vaccinations have brought changes in the lives of the poor.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen start-ups and MSMEs, Modi said: “Aatmanirbhar Bharat not only aims to empower India, but also to meet the needs of the world.”

He also urged states to form committees to celebrate India’s 75th independence day.

The prime minister said the campaign to provide pucca roofs for all the poor was also underway and added that since 2014, construction of over 2.40 crore houses has been completed in towns and villages. reunited.

He said that more than 3.5 lakh of rural houses are supplied with potable water within 18 months of the launch of the Jal Jeevan mission and that the Bharat Net program for Internet connectivity in villages is emerging as a means big change.

“When the central and state governments work together in all these projects, the speed of work will also increase and the profits will also reach the last person,” the prime minister said.

He added that keeping in mind the aspirations of a young country like India, modern infrastructure must be built.

“Innovation should be encouraged and more technology should be used to provide better education and skills opportunities,” he said, adding that there was a need to strengthen businesses, MSMEs and startups .

He said prescreening products from hundreds of districts across the country based on his specialty has led to healthy competition among states.

These initiatives must be taken at the bloc level, making full use of state resources and increasing state exports, he said, while stressing the need for better coordination and a political framework between the center and states.

He also announced that there would be a significant increase in the economic resources of local communities in the 15th Finance Committee.

The council, the supreme organ of Niti Aayog, comprises all the chief ministers, lieutenant-governors of Union territories, several trade union ministers and senior civil servants.

In a first, Ladakh is also participating in the sixth edition of the Governing Council meeting, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT.

This time, other UTs led by administrators were also invited to join.

Ex-officio members of the council, union ministers, Vice President Rajiv Kumar, members and CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant and other senior government officials also attend the meeting.