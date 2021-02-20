BJP criticizes PDP leader’s call for talks with Imran Khan government





Hitting Mehbooba Mufti for advocating talks with Pakistan, J&K BJP spokesman RS Pathania on Saturday demanded his deportation to the neighboring country. Stressing that the territory of the Union is an integral part of India, he clarified that the inhabitants of J&K were free to express their grievances to the central government. Arguing that India did not need to speak to Pakistan, he accused former CM J&K of crossing the rubicon. Furthermore, he called Mufti’s remarks “undemocratic, illegal, unconstitutional and anti-national”.

Former BJP MP RS Pathania said: “It is an accepted position as well as the position of the Indian government that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. And any question, any question of dialogue that the people of Kashmir wish to have, they can have with the Indian government in the freest and fairest way. So there is no question of making it a dialogue with India and any other country – be it Pakistan. Again and again, the People’s Democratic Party and Mehbooba Mufti have walked through the rubicon and advocacy talks with Pakistan that are anti-democratic, illegal, unconstitutional and anti-national. Why not deport Mehbooba across the border to Pakistan permanently. Let’s talk, debate, and discuss in the freest and fairest way.

“ It is important to talk to Pakistan ”

Earlier today, Mehbooba Mufti met with the family of slain cop Suhail Ahmed in Anantnag to express his condolences. Ahmed and another gendarme Mohammad Yousuf were unarmed in Baghat of Srinagar when terrorists shot them from behind. Speaking to the media, Mufti lamented that the cemeteries in the valley are filled with the bodies of these martyrs and innocent people who have lost their lives in terrorist attacks.

Offering a solution, she said: “As the Indian government still claims that the attacks at J&K are planned by Pakistan, the issue needs to be discussed. Either the Indian government officials travel to Pakistan or the talks can take place here. But it is important to have talks with Pakistan now. “

By the way, this is not the first time since his release that Mufti’s comments have drawn criticism. Addressing a press conference earlier, the PDP supremacy claimed it would not raise the national flag until J&K special status was restored. This led to a wave of resignations with top leaders such as Dr Ramzan Hussain, TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa leaving his party. In addition, Mir Mohammad Fayaz of the PDP gave up his position and praised the support of the J&K Development Center during his farewell address to Rajya Sabha last week.

