Once as mayor, FX Hadi Rudyatmo admits he’s not ashamed to be a welder





TIME.CO, Solo – FX Hadi Rudyatmo barely three days before he resigned from his post as mayor of Surakarta. Now he is returning to his previous activities as a civil servant, running a welding shop. The workshop, called Mitra Tama, was founded 25 years ago. “Collaborate with a friend,” Rudyatmo said, Saturday, February 20, 2021. Since he took office, he has not been minding business. Welding is indeed Rudyatmo, a graduate of the high school of engineers (STM). This ability developed when he worked for a well-known pharmaceutical and food company, PT Konimex. Read: Solo’s retired mayor FX Hadi Rudyatmo returns to become a welder “At PT Konimex, I worked as a technician,” he said. While working in the company, he acquired skills in the field of welding on lathes. “So now it’s no longer awkward to hold workshop tools,” he says. Although he served as deputy mayor and mayor for decades, Rudyatmo admits he is not ashamed to pursue this endeavor. “There is no need to be ashamed, the important thing is to find halal money,” Rudyatmo said. He is sure that the income from his business will be able to support himself after his departure as a civil servant. He admitted that there were a lot of orders in his workshop, from making iron trellises to making machines for small industries. Although he once ran the government as Mayor SoloRudyatmo admitted that he would not look for orders in government projects. In fact, he is sure to be able to participate in the tendering process. “But there are already so many orders from outside that I don’t think we need to participate in a government tender,” he said. FX Hadi Rudyatmo resigned as mayor on February 17. He was first deputy mayor in 2005, accompanying Joko Widodo or Jokowi who was then mayor. When Jokowi won the election of governor of DKI Jakarta in 2012, FX Hadi Rudyatmo eventually took over as mayor. Then in 2015, Rudyatmo again ran for mayor and was successfully elected.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos