



A defamation lawsuit against CNN by California Republican Devin Nunes, a leading ally of former President Donald Trump, was dismissed by a Manhattan judge on Friday.

The lawsuit seeking more than $ 435 million in damages was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who said Nunes failed to seek a timely retraction and adequately presented her claims.

Nunes alleged that the cable company intentionally published a fake article and engaged in a conspiracy to defame it and damage his personal and professional reputation. His lawsuit said CNN released a report containing false claims that Nunes was involved in efforts to smear then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Lawyers for Nunes have said in court documents that CNN knew the statements made by Lev Parnas and included in their report were false.

Parnas, an associate of former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to making illegal contributions to politicians. His trial is scheduled for October.

Parnas and another defendant worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian authorities to investigate Bidens’ son, prosecutors said. Giuliani said he knew nothing about the men’s political contributions. He was not charged.

The Ukraine case led to Trump’s first indictment, in which the Senate acquitted him in February of last year. Trump was acquitted again last week, after being indicted a second time for inciting the riot on Capitol Hill.

The Nunes lawsuit said Parnas was telling lies in an attempt to gain immunity.

It was obvious to everyone, including the shameful CNN, that Parnas was a fraudster and a con artist. It was evident that his lies were part of a thinly veiled attempt to obstruct justice, according to the lawsuit.

CNN attorneys said Nunes and her staff declined to comment ahead of the publication on whether Nunes had met with a Ukrainian prosecutor.

Instead of denying the report before it was released, Representative Nunes waited for it to appear, then sued more than $ 435 million for damages, calling CNN the mother of fake news, the lawyers wrote. CNN. In his rush to prosecute, however, Representative Nunes overlooked the need to seek a retraction first.

Lawyers noted that California law, which Justice Swain said was appropriate for the case, requires a retraction to be requested in writing within 20 days of posting an article. Messages requesting comment were sent to lawyers for Nunes and CNN.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos