Politics
Center, States discuss return of school dropouts and India free of TB by 2025
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed with leaders of states and Union territories how to bring dropouts back into the education system, replace more imported products with locally made products, improve Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue and make India tuberculosis -free by 2025.
NITI Aayog Vice President Rajiv Kumar told a press briefing after the sixth meeting of the board of federal policy-making bodies headed by the prime minister that central and state leaders discussed a national synchronized development program.
Making India a manufacturing powerhouse, rethinking the agricultural sector, improving physical infrastructure, accelerating human resource development, improving service delivery to the lowest level and health and nutrition were discussed, Kumar said.
The meeting discussed ways to bring about three million children who are out of school back into the education system, Kumar said. Kumar also said the meeting discussed ways to step up GST revenue collection. If states make special efforts, then GST collection can improve further and help central and state revenue collection, ”Kumar said.
He explained that national growth depended on states and UTs and therefore a coherent approach and consensus-based agenda was needed on the basis of cooperative federalism. The use of energy at the district level to promote national development goals was also discussed. NITI Aayog Managing Director Amitabh Kant, who was also present at the meeting, said the general agenda for the meeting was discussed earlier with state officials and all states were fully aligned with the goals. national development.
Prime Minister Modi had, in his opening speech, urged States to synchronize their budgetary priorities with the Centers for faster development. He also urged states to reduce the burden of compliance on the common man.
There are thousands of compliance requirements that now apply to ordinary people, which can be eliminated. We have eliminated 1,500 laws. I want states to form a team and identify those who can be eliminated. Now that we have the technology, it is no longer necessary to ask people to deliver the same things over and over again. Let us take that compliance burden off people. This is also important for ease of life, ”Modi said in his speech in Hindi.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]