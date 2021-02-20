Center, States discuss return of school dropouts and India free of TB by 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed with leaders of states and Union territories how to bring dropouts back into the education system, replace more imported products with locally made products, improve Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue and make India tuberculosis -free by 2025.

NITI Aayog Vice President Rajiv Kumar told a press briefing after the sixth meeting of the board of federal policy-making bodies headed by the prime minister that central and state leaders discussed a national synchronized development program.

Making India a manufacturing powerhouse, rethinking the agricultural sector, improving physical infrastructure, accelerating human resource development, improving service delivery to the lowest level and health and nutrition were discussed, Kumar said.

The meeting discussed ways to bring about three million children who are out of school back into the education system, Kumar said. Kumar also said the meeting discussed ways to step up GST revenue collection. If states make special efforts, then GST collection can improve further and help central and state revenue collection, ”Kumar said.

He explained that national growth depended on states and UTs and therefore a coherent approach and consensus-based agenda was needed on the basis of cooperative federalism. The use of energy at the district level to promote national development goals was also discussed. NITI Aayog Managing Director Amitabh Kant, who was also present at the meeting, said the general agenda for the meeting was discussed earlier with state officials and all states were fully aligned with the goals. national development.

Prime Minister Modi had, in his opening speech, urged States to synchronize their budgetary priorities with the Centers for faster development. He also urged states to reduce the burden of compliance on the common man.

There are thousands of compliance requirements that now apply to ordinary people, which can be eliminated. We have eliminated 1,500 laws. I want states to form a team and identify those who can be eliminated. Now that we have the technology, it is no longer necessary to ask people to deliver the same things over and over again. Let us take that compliance burden off people. This is also important for ease of life, ”Modi said in his speech in Hindi.