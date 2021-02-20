Donald Trump Jr. supports Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun, says “Guv’s work in the Texas storm”; goof





Donald Trump Jr. defended Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday after the latter suffered severe backlash during his trip to Cancun amid a harsh winter storm and power outage in the state.

Former US President Donald Trump’s eldest son posted a video calling Cruz’s criticism ‘ridiculous’ and said Texans should instead blame someone with legal authority in crisis situations , like the governor.

“I can’t get on this bandwagon trying to undo the guy. It’s totally ridiculous. It is absolutely absurd. In the grand scheme of things, Ted Cruz is a senator. It does not manage crises in states. It is the job of a governor. He’s a federal employee, they mostly vote for things, ”said Trump Jr.

READ | Senator Ted Cruz’s alleged tweet poking fun at California’s energy policy failures

In a tweet, Trump Jr. protested against the “hypocrisy” of wanting to criticize Cruz while ignoring the “incompetence” of the “democratic” governors. However, this tweet was poorly received for a reason the governor of Texas is a Republican and not a Democrat. Gov. Greg Abbott was a supporter of Donald Trump, who even backed the former president’s allegations of fraud in last year’s presidential election.

The hypocrisy of those who try to annul Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on the incompetence of their Democratic governor is revealing. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz outrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is wrong. https://t.co/WnYe1onpIK

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 18, 2021

Many Twitter users reported the error to Trump Jr. and criticized him online.

Don Jr. Blames Democratic Texas Governor For Power Outages When Texas Governor Is A Republican Sums Up Jr.’s All Silly Life

– William Buecker (@wcbuecker) February 19, 2021

READ | Cruz’s trip to Cancun criticized in storm-hit city

Cruz returned home from Cancun on Friday amid mounting criticism and called for his resignation after taking a trip as millions of Texans suffered from the state’s historic winter storm. Upon his return, the senator admitted that the trip to Mexico was a “mistake”.

In a statement, Cruz explained that his daughters had insisted on going on a trip and that he only accompanied them to “be a good father”, but did not intend to stay.

The trip drew criticism from leaders of both parties and was seen as potentially damaging to his future political ambitions.

READ | Houston Leaders: Cruz Trip ‘speaks for itself

Texas runs under winter storm and power outage

A winter storm bringing down snow and ice, which also sent temperatures plunging, hit Texas. The deadly storm destroyed power supplies, and people are battling the low temperatures without heat or electricity. Houston officials had warned people to be prepared for blackouts and dangerous roads. Earlier this week, nearly 120 crashes, including a 10-car stack on I-45, were reported.

On Sunday night, US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Texas and ordered federal aid to aid states and local response efforts. The declaration enables the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance, equipment and resources to those affected.

READ | Texas: the power returned at most temperatures after the winter storm that plunged

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos