Residents of Majuli light earthen lamps to thank PM Modi for the Majuli-Jorhat bridge





On Friday, residents of Majuli, an island between the Brahmaputra Assam River, expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for a two-lane bridge between Majuli and the Jorhat River, by lighting lamps in land and setting off fireworks. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared images of the celebrations and said the Majuli Bridge has opened up new avenues of progress for the people of Bhaktipeeth. The earthen lamps have been preserved in a decoration to write “Thank you Modi ji”. Sacred #Majuli illuminated with celebrations of gratitude and affection. PM Shri arenarendramodi ji, your longed-for gift of the Majuli Bridge has opened up new avenues of progress for the people of Bhaktipeeth. Proud. Thanks Modi ji. pic.twitter.com/Brf1P7lqeA – Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 19, 2021 READ | PM Modi launches the Mahabahu Brahmaputra; Calls him “ Aatmanirbhar Assam ” Welcoming the project, BJP MP from Tingkhong Bimal Bora said the long-standing demand from residents of Majuli was now met. “The long-awaited demand from the people of Majuli is being met. Previous governments ignored the people. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave priority to the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat Bridge, keeping in mind the development of Majuli and the problems. people. People are happy to see their dream come true and so they thanked the prime minister while celebrating deepostav ”, he said. READ | The dual-engine central government, Assam has strived to narrow geographic and cultural gaps: PM The PM lays the foundations of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge PM Modi on Thursday played Bhumi Pujan for a two-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra between Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and Jorhat. The bridge will be located on NH-715K and will connect Neematighat (on the Jorhat side) and Kamalabari (on the Majuli side) at a cost of Rs 925.47 crore. The bridge will provide easy and permanent access for residents of the town of Majuli to the rest of Assam, meeting their daily health, education and development needs. It will be built by March 2025. READ | ‘Pro-incumbency In Assam’: Narendra Tomar throws weight behind BJP government for Assembly polls READ | 7 insurgent outfits to surrender during HM Shah’s Assam visit on February 25: report (With contributions from the agency)







