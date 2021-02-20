Ghislaine Maxwell confirms Epstein secretly taped Donald Trump, Bill Clinton: report





A former producer revealed in her book that she told him about the tapes but insisted she did not know where they were.

Many in the upper echelon of society are believed to be scrambling as more information about Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein comes to light. The latter’s name continues to cross the channels of conspiracy theory as detectives attempt to uncover the details of his alleged suicide and the circumstances surrounding his death. Maxwell, however, is currently in jail as she faces charges that she was Epstein’s right-hand man for his alleged sex ring for the rich, rich, famous and powerful which allegedly included designated private islands for politicians and celebrities for sexually assaulting minors. girls.

Andrew H. Walker / Staff / Getty Images

Former CBS producer Ira Rosen has released a new book titled Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes where he details a conversation he allegedly had with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2016 before the US presidential election. Rosen claims that at the time, Maxwell admitted that Epstein had secret tapes of his famous friends, including then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, as well as former White House couple Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Rosen says that in early 2016 he asked Maxwell, “I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was filming everyone and I want the Trump tapes with the girls, “Rosen says. Maxwell supported Hillary Clinton’s candidacy for president at the time and refused to help her.” She looked at me sternly and pointed at my face. She said: ‘I am the daughter of a press baron. I know your way of thinking. If you do one side, you have to do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump, you have to do Clinton. ‘”

Maxwell also allegedly insisted that she didn’t know where the tapes were, just that they existed. Rosen also writes in her book that two years before, Maxwell proposed to her and told her that if he slept with her, she would tell him all of her father’s secrets. He claims he refused his offer.

