President Jokowi: Micro-scale PPKM is more effective in squeezing Covid-19 cases





Merdeka.com – The government continues to work to reduce the number of positive cases to control the COVID-19 pandemic through a number of policies, including the imposition of restrictions on micro-scale community activities (PPKM). The implementation of the policy, which began on February 9, 2021, is based on the results of the government’s assessment of the limitation policy with previously wider area coverage. While chatting with the editor-in-chief of the national media at the Merdeka Palace, JakartaOn Wednesday February 17, 2021, President Joko Widodo revealed the reasons why the government is imposing restrictions on a reduced perimeter. The video recording of the conversation between the President and the editor-in-chief of the national media was shown on Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat on Saturday (20/2). “Why did I say that at the start of the week the PPKM was ineffective? Yes, because none of the curves were going down. But the second seems to have gone down. The third is going down again. The active case is also active if we remember, maybe three weeks ago, that it is still at the figures of 14,000 and even 15,000. Today, yesterday, in the last weeks, it was 8,000 9,000 ”, declared President. According to the president, a limitation with a small scope would be more effective than a large one. The President gave an example, if there is only one person in an RT who is infected with COVID-19, then that RT will be quarantined. “At first I also told you that the PSBB was on a micro scale. Because it was not effective. The red Wong is an RT, the one that is locked, the PSBB is a city, the economy will be affected. If it is a sub-district, yes, only one kelurahan has been isolated, quarantined, but not a city, ”he explained. Small-scale PPKM-type policies have also been implemented in countries other than Indonesia, including India. The head of state said India had succeeded in removing active cases not through a broad lockdown policy, but through a small-scale lockdown. “Even though at first India was a total lockdown. So how come India is now changing that? It turns out the strategy is the same, the small-scale PPKM,” he said. he explains. The president believes that Indonesia has the power to implement these policies, namely the government apparatus down to the smallest elements at the RT / RW level, as well as the security apparatus of TNI-Polri through Babinsa and Bhabinkamtibmas. It is believed that this will greatly facilitate the implementation of PPKM on a small scale. “I see our strength in having a village with an RT / RW and there are those called Babinsa and Bhabinkamtibmas, these are all the tools we use today. Indeed, when we are on the dashboard we will reach the RT level, that is to say. very easy, ”he explained. [ded]







