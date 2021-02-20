Politics
Sheikh Mohammed salutes NASA’s Perseverance landing on Mars
An illustrative image Perseverance rovers the image of the surface of Mars.
Gulf today, Staff reporter
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the United States of America and the United States Space Agency (NASA) on the successful landing of his rover Perseverance on the surface of Mars. .
Sheikh Mohammed said that the joint scientific exploration of the Red Planet will deepen human knowledge about its secrets, past and future.
Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: “A new mission from Earth has joined the Red Planet… We congratulate the United States and the United States Space Agency on the successful landing of its spacecraft on the surface of Mars. A joint scientific exploration of the red planet which will deepen human knowledge about its secrets, its past and its future.
Sheikh Mohammed previously congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the arrival of the “Tianwen-1” mission to Mars.
He then tweeted in Arabic and Chinese: “We congratulate the People’s Republic of China on its great achievement and the arrival of the Tianwen-1 mission on the planet Mars … Congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping … Space and Mars is a new arena for scientific cooperation and building a better future for humanity. “
Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and President of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, said on Twitter: “Every mission begins with hope and ends with scientific discovery!
“Congratulations to NASA’s Perseverance rover on its successful landing on the Red Planet. We are impatient and excited about the scientific discoveries that this mission will bring. I wish you all the best on this exciting journey. “
The UAE Hope Mars mission said on Twitter: “Inspired by the work of NASA since we were children, we are honored to be able to say ‘Welcome to Mars’ NASA Perseverance, as you embark on your incredible mission to explore more the planet. Here are some more tech and science “firsts” on your way. “
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to NASA for successfully landing the Perseverance rover on the surface of the Red Planet, where it will look for signs of ancient life and collect rock and regolith samples. . “
NASA scientists have described Perseverance as the most ambitious of nearly 20 US missions to Mars dating back to the flight over the Mariner spacecraft in 1965.
Larger and loaded with instruments than the four Martian rovers that came before it, Perseverance is poised to build on previous findings that liquid water once flowed over the Martian surface and that carbon and d other minerals modified by water and considered to be precursors of the evolution of life were present. .
Perseverance’s payload also includes demonstration projects that could help pave the way for possible human exploration of Mars, including a device to convert carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure oxygen.
The box-shaped tool, the first designed to extract a natural resource for direct human use from an extraterrestrial environment, could prove invaluable for the future support of human life on Mars and for the production of rocket thruster to bring astronauts home.
Another experimental prototype carried by Perseverance is a miniature helicopter designed to test the first powered and controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. If successful, the 4-pound (1.8 kg) helicopter could lead to low-level aerial surveillance of distant worlds, officials said.
The daring nature of the rover’s descent to the Martian surface, at a site NASA described as both tantalizing to scientists and particularly dangerous for landing, was a momentous achievement in itself.
The multistage spacecraft carrying the rover soared into the top of the Martian atmosphere at nearly 16 times the speed of sound on Earth, tilted to produce aerodynamic lift as jet thrusters adjusted its trajectory.
Supersonic, jarring parachute inflation slowed the descent further, giving way to the deployment of a “sky crane” rocket-propelled vehicle which flew to a safe landing point, lowered the rover on tie-downs , then flew off to crash at a safe distance.
Additional cameras designed to capture video of Perseverance as it plunged to the surface would have captured the first ever recorded footage of a spacecraft descending to another planet, JPL officials said. This video could be ready to be released to the world as early as next week, Wallace said.
Perseverance’s immediate predecessor, the Curiosity rover, landed in 2012 and remains in service, as does the InSight fixed lander, which arrived in 2018 to study the deep interior of Mars.
