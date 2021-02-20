Michelle Wie West outraged by the rude comments of former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani | Golf news





Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani tells a crass story referring to Wie’s “panties” on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast; The five-time LPGA Tour winner responds with “I shudder to think he was smiling at me and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me.” By Sky Sports Golf

Michelle Wie West condemned Rudy Giuliani’s comments

Michelle Wie West has slammed former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani after making inappropriate comments about him in a podcast.

Giuliani appeared on the “War Room” podcast, hosted by former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, where he recalled performing alongside late talk show host Rush Limbaugh and Wie at a charity golf event in 2014.

The former New York mayor has recounted how the paparazzi “drove us crazy” and suggested that photographers were present due to Wie’s position, with Giuliani laughing saying that she “bends over completely and her panties shows itself ”.

I had to hear it then you too:

Rudy Giuliani tells an absolutely disgusting story about golf with Rush Limbaugh

(He refers to Rush as “Roger” because he has brain pudding but in context it was certainly Rush) pic.twitter.com/fh4zO3DUVi

– Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) February 18, 2021

Giuliani called the story a “joke” after telling it, with Bannon appearing unimpressed by the obscene comments, while Wie West took to Twitter indignantly about the remarks.

“It is disturbing to hear this very inappropriate story shared on a podcast by a public figure referring to my ‘panties’ while playing in a charity pro-am,” said Wie West.

Michelle Wie’s team won the Els for Autism Pro Am, with Rudy Giuliani (pictured, driving) in her squad

“What that person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat all the male golfers on the course, which led our team to victory. I shudder to think about it. that he was smiling and complimenting me on my playing while objectifying me and referencing my “panties” behind my back all day.

“What needs to be discussed is the elite skill level that women play, not what we wear or look like.

“My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open this year [in 2014]), NOT as an invitation to look at my skirt!

“Nike makes skirts with SHORTS integrated underneath for this exact reason … so women can feel confident and COMFORTABLE while playing a game we love.”

The former US Women’s Open champion received backing from the USGA over the incident, who tweeted, “Sexism has no place in golf or in life. We are always in your hands. corner @MichelleWieWest. “







