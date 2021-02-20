What restrictions could be lifted first as Boris Johnson prepares to reveal roadmap

Britain is weeks away from its third nationwide lockdown, the most difficult yet to strike during the cold, dark winter months.

But hope is on the horizon as the nation awaits Boris Johnson’s announcement of the exit route.

On Monday February 22, the Prime Minister will set out his roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions.

Although it has already been widely acknowledged that the government intends to reopen schools on March 8, what will follow is a bit more unclear.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said it was “entirely right” to take a “data not dates” approach to relax restrictions, stressing the need to proceed “with caution”.

But numerous reports have revealed that government ministers will consider easing restrictions on outdoor sports and opening non-essential stores in the coming weeks – reports the Liverpool Echo.

Here’s what Mr Johnson’s potential roadmap timeline might look like:

March

The first goal of Mr Johnson’s roadmap plan is to reopen schools on March 8.

There are suggestions that high school students can come back a week or two after elementary school students.

The Daily Telegraph reported that parents of high school students would be asked to test their children twice a week with rapid lateral flow tests as part of government plans, while the Guardian said masks would be mandatory in outside of class bubbles in high schools if social distancing is not possible.

After the schools reopened, it is understood that ministers have considered allowing outdoor sports like golf and tennis to resume.

April

If they aren’t reopened by the end of March, non-essential stores may be able to open in early April.

Meanwhile, Wales has said it will consider allowing its tourism industry to partially reopen in time for Easter if the country coronavirus the situation continues to improve.

Self-contained accommodation, including hotels and guesthouses with room service, as well as caravans and lodges, will be considered for reopening after the next review of restrictions.

Media reports have suggested various dates for hospitality to reopen in England, with optimistic suggestions varying from the Easter weekend through May.

Can

The Daily Mail said the ads could open in May, while the Daily Telegraph said cases would have to drop to 1,000 a day before measures can be relaxed.

But Patrick Dardis, chief executive of Young, told the PA news agency there could be thousands of job losses if bar doors were closed until May.

He said: “Opening in May is not ideal, we would overwhelmingly prefer April, but at least if it’s announced, we have the clarity we can work with.

“If it’s May, we need to be able to reopen with at least the same rules in place as July 4th, so we have two households on the inside and a rule of six on the outside.”

A group of senior Conservative MPs have called for the return of “ unrestricted ” marriages before May 1.

The Covid Recovery Group (CRG) of skeptical lockdown Tory MPs, including influential 1922 Tory committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and former Cabinet minister Esther McVey, have called for the resumption of Covid-safe marriages from the March 8 before allowing unrestricted May 1 ceremonies.

Summer

The bosses of the main British airlines are asking the Prime Minister to present a roadmap for the recovery of the industry so that it can plan for the summer.

Executives at British Airways, easyJet, Jet2.com, Loganair, Ryanair, Tui and Virgin Atlantic have warned that without a clear indication of the government’s intention to restart aviation in the coming months , the UK faces a year of limited connectivity to the rest of the world, and economic recovery will be hampered.

They said when the Prime Minister makes his lockdown announcement next week, a roadmap would be essential for airlines and consumers to help them plan for the summer and pave the way for the safe reopening of international travel. .