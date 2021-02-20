‘Sindh CM is responsible to PM Imran’





ISLAMABAD:

Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza said on Saturday that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was responsible to Prime Minister Imran Khan because Pakistan was not a confederation but a federation.

“How are you [Sindh CM] not accountable to the country director general; you cannot violate the constitution, ”she said, adding that the constitution was a pact between state and people and the definition of state was the federal government.

The IPC minister’s comments came during a discussion on Express News’ talk show The Review, in response to Sindh CM’s statement that he was not accountable to the prime minister or a minister but before the provincial assembly. Hosts Shahbaz Rana and Kamran Yousaf discussed the expected benefits of the 18th Constitution Amendment and the 7th NFC Award achieved over the past 10 years with the Minister.

Fehmida, who had been the only woman in the presidency of the National Assembly, claimed that the 18th constitutional amendment had been misinterpreted, was not fully implemented and that several sections of the constitutional amendment needed to be reviewed with the consent of the provinces.

She argued that the Prime Minister chairs the Council of Common Interest (CCI) as well as the National Economic Council (NEC) – a body formed to work for the uniform development of the country’s urban and rural populations in a coherent manner – and ministers in chief of the provinces. are members of the CCI and the NEC; making them accountable to the PM.

“To say that we are not responsible for [the] PM shows the state of mind. There can be no state within state, ”she said. In addition, she asked in (what) capacity the provinces take the part of the Center, adding that the population could not benefit from the 18th Constitutional Amendment and the NFC award as had been envisaged previously.

In January, the CM of Sindh, while addressing an inauguration ceremony in Karachi, said he had been elected to the post by the provincial legislature and was therefore accountable to no one other than the Sindh Assembly; not even to the Prime Minister.

“According to the Constitution, I am responsible to the Sindh Assembly and no one else, not [even] to the Prime Minister, ”Murad said,“ the Sindh Assembly elected me and I am accountable to them and I will answer them.

The chief minister of the province was referring to a dispute between himself and Federal Minister of Merchant Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi during a session of the Karachi Transformation Committee on January 16, details of which were made public by Zaidi after the meeting.

