Imran Khan’s rise to political top has been long and difficult





(MENAFN – NewsIn.Asia) Colombo, February 20 (newsin.asia): Imran Khan has had an illustrious career in international cricket spanning two decades from the 1970s. He has developed a good reputation around the world thanks to his charismatic personality and his charitable work. The charismatic captain led Pakistan to their World Cup victory in 1992.

But Khan struggled for years to turn popular support into electoral gains. He launched his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996. His party won the 2018 general election and became Prime Minister of Pakistan after a 22-year political struggle, a statement from the Pakistan High Commission said. .

The Pakistani prime minister is due to visit Sri Lanka on February 23-24, during which he and his distinguished entourage will meet Sri Lankan political leaders and businessmen. Khan will address a Pak-Sri Lanka conference on trade and development.

Imran Khan’s economic vision for Pakistan is appealing. Khan works hard to improve the lives of the poor. He promised a “new Pakistan” in the 2018 general election. Imran has committed with the nation for a uniform education system, launch of health card system, elimination of corruption, improvement of tax culture, self-sufficiency of Pakistan, job creation, strengthening of the federation, implementation of reforms in the police force, stimulation of investments and tourism, by strengthening the agricultural sector by imposing an emergency agricultural and protecting the female population. He’s on the right track to keep his promises to the nation.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has managed the economic impact of the pandemic with effective strategies and has successfully emerged from it during difficult times. The year 2020 is known to be a story of challenges on a global scale, but for Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it has proven to be a “ story of success and development ” even. during the coronavirus pandemic.

The year 2020 recounts a stable economic journey, many development and well-being projects and remarkable achievements on the foreign policy front. Khan’s government has taken some important milestones in 2020, as well as a set of Prime Minister’s New Year’s resolutions for the year 2021.

Khan is not only successful nationally, but also fights for the betterment of the globe. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), highlighted global issues such as climate change, money laundering, pandemic, l Islamophobia and human rights violations. He called on the UN to play its role in the fight against racism and to ensure the implementation of its own resolution for world peace and stability.

Imran Khan is a philanthropist. He is gifted with natural leadership and the ability to accumulate great wealth. He has a great talent for management in all areas of life, especially in business and financial matters, where he contributes to long term vision, purpose and goals. He understands the material world and intuitively knows what makes virtually any business work. Business, finance, real estate, law, science, publishing and the management of large institutions are some of the professional fields that suit Imran best. He is naturally drawn to positions of influence and leadership, politics, social work, and education are among the many other areas where his abilities shine.

PM Imran Khan’s twenty-two-year political struggle can be compared to a thrilling test cricket match, full of twists and turns. After a long struggle, he succeeded in the general elections of 2018. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has also managed to perform well in the field of foreign affairs. Khan’s personal charisma on the international stage and close coordination with all institutions in the country have been critical in this regard.

During the 1990s, Khan also served as UNICEF Special Representative for Sports and promoted health and immunization programs in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand. In London, he also works with the Lord’s Taverners, a cricket charity. After retiring from cricket and before joining politics, Khan focused his efforts solely on social work. In the early 1990s, he founded the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, a charity named after his mother, Mrs. Shaukat Khanum. As the Trust’s first attempt, Khan established Pakistan’s first and only cancer hospital, built with donations and funds exceeding $ 25 million, raised by Khan from around the world.

Khan also established a technical college in Mianwali district in April 2018 called Namal College. It was built by the Mianwali Development Trust (MDT) and is an associate college of the University of Bradford. Another charity organization is the Imran Khan Foundation, which aims to help people in need all over Pakistan. It provided aid to flood victims in Pakistan.

President Rajapaksa is familiar with Pakistan where he has attended a number of military courses at Pakistani military training institutions. While Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also has close ties with Pakistan. Imran khan has visited Sri Lanka on several occasions and has a following big fan in the island country. Prime Minister Khan’s forthcoming visit will be a great opportunity for the leaders of the two countries to make the bilateral relations meaningful and beneficial to the peoples of Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which would further strengthen the relations between the two friendly countries.

