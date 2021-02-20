Politics
Need to give the private sector an equal chance to develop: Modi
The Prime Minister said the government must honor the enthusiasm of the private sector and give it a level playing field in the new self-governing India campaign.
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned whether IAS agents should run fertilizer factories or airlines, he told a Niti Aayog board meeting that the government had to honor the enthusiasm of the private sector. He said that with the goal of autonomy, every person and every institution has the opportunity to develop. His comments on the private sector come against the backdrop of the government’s ambitious goal of strategically selling several public sector units this year, including Air India, big oil company BPCL and some banks.
In the virtual meeting, which was attended by senior ministers and senior officials, Modi said the Union budget presented on February 1 evoked a positive response and added: We are also seeing how the country’s private sector is doing. present with more enthusiasm in this country development trip. As a government, we must also honor this enthusiasm, the energy of the private sector, and give it so many opportunities as part of the campaign for self-reliance in India.
The prime minister’s comments came days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of working on a Hum do, Hamare do policy that benefits a handful of industrialists but not the Indian people. Gandhi had accused Modi of promoting crony capitalism.
Modis’ speech on Saturday was intended to refute those accusations, as he said, Autonomous India is a step towards a new India where every person, every institution, every business has the opportunity to grow beyond its full capabilities.
In the Union budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set a divestment target of 1.75 lakh crore for exercises 21-22. In his budget speech, Sitharaman said: We have continued to work for strategic divestment. A number of transactions namely BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others, would be concluded in 2021-2022.
Besides IDBI Bank, we are proposing to resume the privatization of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in 2021-2022, Sitharaman said.
Get our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]