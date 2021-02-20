PM Modi to address crucial BJP board members meeting on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of the new board members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a statement that Modi would open the meeting and respond to it.

These national officials were appointed last year after Nadda took over the party presidency, but no physical meeting has been able to take place so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the meeting, party leader JP Nadda held key organizational meetings where party leaders deliberated on the agenda for Sunday’s meeting and the organizational work undertaken by the units of the State, the PTI news agency reported. The election campaign in states linked to the elections was also examined, according to PTI.

Sunday’s meeting amid continued farmer protest against three Central Farm laws, and months ahead of Assembly elections in four states – Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – and one Union territory, namely Pondicherry.

Earlier this month, Nadda had appointed election officials for states linked to the poll and Union Territory of Pondicherry.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed Election Officer for Assam, while Union Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh has received the additional charge.

The BJP leadership also appointed Home Affairs Ministry G Kishan Reddy as the Tamil Nadu official and Dr VK Singh as the deputy official.

Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs will oversee the elections in Kerala and CM vice-president of Karnataka, Ashwath Narayan will be the deputy in charge. For Pondicherry, the party has appointed Arjun Singh Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development, Ganges Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs, as responsible and national spokesperson for Rajeev Chandrasekhar as a deputy.