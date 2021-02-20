Democrats offer Jokowi to issue Perpu to revoke rubber article from ITE law





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Deputy Secretary General of the Democratic Party Imelda Sari advised President Joko Widodo to issue a government regulation instead of a (perpu) law to revoke the rubber articles in the Electronic Information and Transactions Law (UU ITE). “So the president can be puzzled if he deems it necessary and urgent,” Imelda said in a virtual discussion on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Imelda said that many of the public’s insistence on the current ITE law could become a consideration for the community when the ITE law is released. He gave an example, in 2014, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono also signed a perpu to cancel the regional elections at the head of the Regional Council of People’s Representatives (DPRD). “When the law got loaded, Pak SBY was in (Washington) DC, then went back to (the airport) Halim (Perdanakusima) and had a meeting, because there was such strong opposition in the community that he finally issued a perpu, ”said Imelda. On the other hand, Imelda fears that the process of revising the ITE law will take a long time. Because, currently, the RMR has drawn up a list of the national program of legislation (Prolegnas) priorities in 2021, even if the list was not approved in plenary. Imelda’s concern about the length of this process is also reflected in the attitude of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies, which it considers defensive in the face of the possibility of revising the ITE law. In fact, according to Imelda, Kominfo should be at the forefront of setting this rule. Read: The rise of ITE jurisprudence is called the impact of polarization in the 2014 presidential election and the 2017 DKI Pilgub “It also concerns political stability and state security. I think the president may be puzzled, in our opinion,” he said. Achmad Baidowi, United Development Party Faction secretary at the Council of People’s Representatives, said the Perpu broadcast was entirely under the president’s authority. However, he warned that there was an urgent condition which forced the president to take this option. “In our system, authority is in precarious government and what kind of force it is. The DPR when the Perpu does not accept or reject it,” Baidowi told the same forum. According to Baidowi, DPR is already planning to revise the ITE law. The revised plan has been included in the 2020-2024 mid-term Prolegnas as an initiative proposed by the DPR. However, the DPR has not yet prepared an academic paper and a draft of the bill. Even so, Baidowi said, the ITE bill could be included in this year’s Prolegnas priority if mutually agreed upon by the government, DPR and DPD. The deputy chairman of the DPR legislature said the government could send a letter to the DPR asking the working meeting to reconsider Prolegnas 2021 to include the ITE law. Baidowi also mentioned revisions UU ITE it will be easier to implement if the initiative comes from the government. “Preparing a draft bill in the DPR is very complicated, because you have to equalize the perceptions of the nine leaders (faction). If the draft bill comes from the government, it is quick.







