Republicans slam Biden’s decision to drop sanctions on Iran





Republicans criticize President Bidens’ decision to abandon Trump-era efforts to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran, as the administration adopts a warmer tone towards Tehran. “It is scandalous and dangerous. Biden has just legalized Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping by selling weapons to Iran,” said Representative Joe Wilson, RS.C. “Why?” POMPEO, OTHER CRITICS PAN BIDEN WH OFFER TO RESTART IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS “I agree, Joe,” responded Representative Greg Steube, R-Fla., Who sits on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees. “Why is Biden lifting UN sanctions banning Putin from selling arms to Iran? This seems to warrant an investigation.” The reaction comes to a decision by the Biden administration to end the Trump administration’s stance on the UN sanctions snackback against Tehran. The Trump administration triggered the “snapback” mechanism in August, which would reinstate all UN sanctions that expired under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. That move has come. after a failed effort by the United States to extend an arms embargo to Iran that was due to expire in October as part of the 2015 deal and prevented the regime from buying and selling arms to its allies. IRAN LEARNING MAY THREAT BIDDERS TO GET HIS WAY ON NUCLEAR: RIC GRENELL However, this effort to cancel the sanctions was rejected by the UN Security Council, which said the United States did not have the power to use the mechanism since it was part of the agreement which the United States had withdrawn. Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the UN’s arguments, saying it was part of the accompanying UN resolution of which the United States was still a participant. However, the Biden administration sought to take a different approach from the Iranian regime and sought to enter into the deal with Iran. As part of this, the State Department said a letter had been sent to the council to reverse the US position on the snapback. BIDEN INDICATES THAT THE AMERICA OF THE EUROPEAN ALLIES IS BACK, ‘SEEKS TO TURN THE PAGE TO THE TRUMP AGE Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Called Bidens’ posture towards Iran “nothing short of reckless”. “Shortly after Iranian-backed forces attacked the Americans in Iraq, President Biden is desperately trying to reverse a failed deal and provide sanctions relief for the Iranian regime,” Rubio said in a statement. “The president must make it clear that he understands that Khamenei cannot be trusted to honor international agreements and that the United States will not play into the hands of the Iranians for the next four years.” The administration’s move is one of many moves to reverse Trump-era foreign policy. Biden returned to the United States in the Paris climate agreement and ended the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP In a speech to European leaders on Friday, Biden said he was trying to turn the page on the Trump era. “I’m sending a clear message to the world, America is back, the transatlantic alliance is back and was not looking back, we were looking together,” he said during a virtual speech at the Munich annual security conference.

