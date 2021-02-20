Boris Johnson’s four-step plan to get Britain out of lockdown as he abandons hated regional levels

BORIS Johnson has drawn up a four-step plan to get Britain out of the Covid lockdown and insists the whole country will move together.

The Prime Minister has abandoned the hated regional echelons and will unveil a staircase to normal life tomorrow.

7 By March, schools will reopen in stages, you will be allowed to meet a friend in the park, and grandparents will be able to hug their children Credit: Getty Images – Getty

7 Around April, outdoor sports will resume, non-essential stores will reopen and 2 households can meet

He will reveal dates in pencil in diaries for returning much missed activities before all restrictions are lifted in one last leap.

Officials were working on the presentation to the Cabinet Office last night.

The success of the jab program and the predictions that all over 18s will come up by the end of Julys gave the PM the confidence to unlock a little faster than expected.

It came as a poll for The Sun on Sunday found that some 81 percent rated the country’s jab program a success.

In a boost for millions of people, the Prime Minister will say that outdoor sport will resume from the end of March.

Team matches including football, rugby and hockey will be permitted.

‘BELIEVE IN VACCINES’

It will also raise hopes that fans will be back in time for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, which now begins in June.

The first step can be the trickiest as activist teachers threaten to ruin plans to reopen all schools on March 8.

The PM may have to be content to bring primary-aged children back to class first and hope for a gradual return of senior students.

This will be followed by the end of restrictions on close family interactions, with grandparents again being allowed to cuddle their grandchildren.

Residents of nursing homes will be able to hold hands with visitors within weeks

Tory MP Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee of Backbenchers, said he was urging the Prime Minister to believe in vaccines and to free nursing homes.

7 By May pubs, restaurants, gyms and lounges will open with rules and independent holidays will be allowed in the UK. Credit: Press Association

7 In June, households will be able to mingle indoors, a limited number of ventilators will be allowed on the grounds and holidays will resume in the UK. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

7 Success of Jabs program means country will unblock faster than expected Credit: PA: Press Association

He said the isolation of vulnerable elderly people from their loved ones had been one of the most tragic aspects of the past year.

Mr Johnson is keen to turn his steps into progress before the summer or sooner. Decisions will depend on the continued decline in death and infection rates.

A source from Whitehall said: There will be four stages, possibly five, each with dates and details of which businesses can reopen and what activities are allowed.

A high-level government source added: There will be no more levels. Now, take these measures as one nation.

No region will be left behind this time. Have been together and will go together.

Our poll found that people are willing to carry vaccination passports to show they’ve had a hit if it means pubs and restaurants can open earlier.

“ SUMMER WILL BE TOO LATE ”

Some 62% would be happy to do so under any circumstances. Only 15% were totally opposed, according to The Sun’s poll on Sunday.

There are fears, however, that the roadmap has too many speed restrictions for thousands of pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Mr Johnson appears ready to delay the full reopening until May. Bosses fear that a partial reopening with outdoor seating will save them.

One in five people only have enough cash to make it to the end of March. About a million hospitality workers on leave are most at risk from the ax if the reopening comes too late.

Kate Nicholls, UK Hospitality, said: We need to be in the first phase of reopening. Summer will be too late for many businesses.

Seasonal workers look forward to up to 200,000 jobs being created before Easter in trailer parks, hotels and vacation camps.

MPs are divided on when to lift the lockdown. Covid doves fear the Prime Minister will be hit in the May 6 local elections if he opens too early.

But an anti-lockdown hawk said opening pubs and restaurants ahead of the election would give us all a boost and be a vote winner.

Our poll found a three-way split on lifting the lockdown, with a third believing the PM to have the right balance and equal numbers believing he was either too cautious or too impatient.

UK Covid deaths plunge 28% on weekdays with 445 deaths and 10,406 recorded cases as Boris Johnson plans to ease lockdown

