Narendra Modi says private sector is moving forward with enthusiasm for the country’s development





New Delhi: Noting that the private sector is showing up more enthusiastically in the country’s development path, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the government must respect this enthusiasm and energy and provide it with a corresponding opportunity. “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” countryside. In his remarks to the 6th Board of Governors meeting of Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said that the positive response received on this year’s budget has created an atmosphere of new hope. He said the country had made up its mind, wanted to go fast and didn’t want to waste time. “Young people play an important role in all of this and that is why there is a new attraction to change. And we see how the country’s private sector is moving more enthusiastically on this development journey. As a government, we must respect this enthusiasm, the energy of the private sector and give it a corresponding opportunity in the Atmanirbhar abhiyan. Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a step towards India in which every person, institution, industry has the opportunity to move forward using all of their capacities, ”he said. Informing reporters of the meeting, Niti Aayog’s vice president Rajiv Kumar said the prime minister had urged state governments to provide opportunities for the private sector. He said the sixth expert group board meeting took place as the country was emerging from challenges posed by COVID-19. Mr. Kumar said the agenda for the meeting was: “Make India a Manufacturing Power”, “Reimagine Agriculture”, “Improve Physical Infrastructure”, “Accelerate Human Resource Development” , “Improving local service delivery” and “Health and nutrition. “The Prime Minister noted the positive response the Union budget has received and stressed that there appears to be a general will to move the development agenda forward. He urged the state government to give opportunities for the private sector, ”said Mr. Kumar. . He said the meeting saw key decision-makers chart the course for the country to move forward. “The growth of the country depends on the growth of states and TUs for which we must make a coherent effort. The sixth meeting of the Governing Council paved the way for an intensive and meaningful dialogue to create an agenda based on consensus,” did he declare. “The meeting helped identify key strategies for cohesive action, deliberating on several issues ranging from manufacturing, agriculture to health and infrastructure, the development of which is needed for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he added. Mr Kumar said Bihar was looking for a special port in Odisha for the transport of its goods. He said no one spoke about farm laws at today’s meeting. “There has been no discussion of the Center’s agricultural laws,” Kumar said when asked about Punjab CM’s statement released ahead of the press conference. Mr Kumar also said the next census will be digital. “2021 will be the first census to be digital,” he said. The meeting, organized by videoconference, was chaired by the Prime Minister. Twenty-six chief ministers, three lieutenant governors and two administrators attended, in addition to union ministers and special guests. The meeting was moderated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos