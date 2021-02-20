Narendra Modi says private sector is moving forward with enthusiasm for the country’s development

New Delhi:
Noting that the private sector is showing up more enthusiastically in the country’s development path, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the government must respect this enthusiasm and energy and provide it with a corresponding opportunity. “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” countryside.
In his remarks to the 6th Board of Governors meeting of Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said that the positive response received on this year’s budget has created an atmosphere of new hope.
He said the country had made up its mind, wanted to go fast and didn’t want to waste time.
“Young people play an important role in all of this and that is why there is a new attraction to change. And we see how the country’s private sector is moving more enthusiastically on this development journey. As a government, we must respect this enthusiasm, the energy of the private sector and give it a corresponding opportunity in the Atmanirbhar abhiyan. Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a step towards India in which every person, institution, industry has the opportunity to move forward using all of their capacities, ”he said.
Informing reporters of the meeting, Niti Aayog’s vice president Rajiv Kumar said the prime minister had urged state governments to provide opportunities for the private sector.
He said the sixth expert group board meeting took place as the country was emerging from challenges posed by COVID-19.
Mr. Kumar said the agenda for the meeting was: “Make India a Manufacturing Power”, “Reimagine Agriculture”, “Improve Physical Infrastructure”, “Accelerate Human Resource Development” , “Improving local service delivery” and “Health and nutrition.
“The Prime Minister noted the positive response the Union budget has received and stressed that there appears to be a general will to move the development agenda forward. He urged the state government to give opportunities for the private sector, ”said Mr. Kumar. .
He said the meeting saw key decision-makers chart the course for the country to move forward.
“The growth of the country depends on the growth of states and TUs for which we must make a coherent effort. The sixth meeting of the Governing Council paved the way for an intensive and meaningful dialogue to create an agenda based on consensus,” did he declare.
“The meeting helped identify key strategies for cohesive action, deliberating on several issues ranging from manufacturing, agriculture to health and infrastructure, the development of which is needed for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.
Mr Kumar said Bihar was looking for a special port in Odisha for the transport of its goods.
He said no one spoke about farm laws at today’s meeting.
“There has been no discussion of the Center’s agricultural laws,” Kumar said when asked about Punjab CM’s statement released ahead of the press conference.
Mr Kumar also said the next census will be digital. “2021 will be the first census to be digital,” he said.
The meeting, organized by videoconference, was chaired by the Prime Minister.
Twenty-six chief ministers, three lieutenant governors and two administrators attended, in addition to union ministers and special guests. The meeting was moderated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.