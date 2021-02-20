Shaw: The story won’t be kind to the senses. Cramer and Hoeven





Even before the trial started, Cramer called it stupid, mockery and disgust. So much for being an impartial juror. So much to recognize Trumps’ enormous role in the deadly insurgency on the Capitol.

To explain their votes, Cramer and Hoeven gave the false excuse that the trial was unconstitutional because Trump was not in office. It was a smokescreen to cover up their lack of rotation. Several well-respected conservative constitutional scholars have said the trial is absolutely constitutional. US Senator William Blount and Secretary of War William Belknap have been indicted and brought to justice after leaving office. The key is that Trump engaged in reckless driving while in office.

Because of Trump, there was a violent attempt to overturn the election results and topple the government. Seven people died, including three police officers. Dozens of other police officers suffered head and spine injuries after being assaulted by the treacherous mob. Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders were targeted for murder by the rioters. This only happened because of Donald Trump’s actions. The thugs even admitted they were doing this for Trump.

Cramer said House Managers failed to draw a direct line between the Jan.6 attacks on the United States and the public statements and remarks by former presidents. It’s hard to understand what world Cramer lives in, when he denies the obvious.

It was Trump who said months before the election that if he loses, the election was rigged. It was Trump who loudly and repeatedly spread the big lie, allowed by Cramer and Hoeven, that the election was stolen from him. It was Trump who called and pressured Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to criminally falsify the results of the presidential election in that state. It was Trump who at the January 6 rally told his sheep-like supporters that we will stop the flight and fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country. It was Trump who berated Pence.

Perhaps the most sickening part is that right after the onset of the violent attack and the lives at risk, Trump did nothing to stop it. Instead, he sent out an alarming tweet which lambasted Pence and repeated the big lie.

I understand the cowardice of Cramer and Hoevens. They are afraid of Trump. They don’t want to be censored by Republicans in North Dakota. They don’t want to have main opponents. Yet they chose their personal interests rather than doing the right thing for their country.

History won’t be kind to Cramer, Hoeven, and the 41 other senators who voted to acquit Trump. Future Americans will wonder why they supported a president who instigated a murderous coup attempt, and why they broke their oaths to support and defend the Constitution.

Shaw is a former WDAY TV reporter and former KVRR TV news director. Email [email protected]

