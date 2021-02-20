IMRAN the dashing leader Zindabad!





For Pakistan cricket fans, IMRAN KHAN is the STAR who is hugged by the crescent moon in their flag. No wonder they screamed hoarse when they looked at his stick and bowling alley and then as captain IMRAN Zindabad as they did later as he entered the political realm he now walks on and qu ‘he commands.

I remember how Sri Lankan cricket fans watched in awe as this elegant Oxford-educated man with a movie star look rocked Sri Lanka with his bowling at its peak. He turned the Sri Lankan batsman’s farce upside down with a wonderful sewing and bowling swing spell.

Imran has a penchant for making history! History will be made when, for the first time, an illustrious sportsman and prime minister pays a three-day visit to Sri Lanka starting Tuesday.

Imran will be here at the invitation of the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksas for bilateral talks. But rest assured that no discussion will be complete without recalling the distinction with which he led Pakistan to their first World Cup victory in Australia against England in the final in 1992.

With this victory, his popularity skyrocketed and he became a hero – and legend – to all Pakistanis for whom cricket is a religion. During his time in the game, he was a rare all-around player.

He had a great run and a slight jump at the wicket and the ability to generate pace in the air and out of the wicket. He confused the best of drummers with his biting swing and rhythm. And his deliveries were filled with scathing bouncers. He was also a hitting right hand batsman and many were the game winning innings he played. He was a thoughtful captain and was also a reliable outfielder.

When Sri Lanka achieved Test status in 1982, the first tour was to Pakistan for a series of three tests. The writer was the first journalist to accompany the Lankans and cover all three tests for The Times and the Daily Mirror.

Oxford-educated IMRAN did not perform in the first two tests but returned with a vengeance to play the third test at Gaddafi’s stadium in Lahore. The story is about how he propelled Pakistan to a resounding victory.

When the writer was with Pakistani journalists Qamar Ahmed and Chisty Mujahid at the Lahore Hilton hotel, IMRAN came to talk to Ahmed and Mujahid who introduced me to this cricket hero who after a little chat took us to his vehicle to the Gaddafi stadium. .

He kept talking to me and was very happy that Sri Lanka had finally achieved Test status and predicted that Sri Lanka would soon be worthy opponents and a cricket power. He was very friendly and easy going. Even at the height of his career, he never flaunted his feathers and behaved like the rooster of the garden.

Being the only Sri Lankan journalist on tour, radio commentators Wasim Tariq and Ahmed invited me to give expert commentary on the test and it was memorable to be on the air when Imran was bowling and comment on his exploits where he rocked the drummers to give Pakistan. a resounding victory.

IMRAN bowling in its heyday turned the Sri Lankan batsman farce on its head with a wonderful bowling stitching and swing spell to return numbers 8 for 58 and 6 for 58 and no batsman could counter it.

IMRAN visited Sri Lanka as a promising all-rounder and his talent was such that he quickly became a much-sought-after cricket super star and his country’s captain’s cap was not long in coming. And he topped it off by leading Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup which has eluded them ever since. After this victory he was labeled the crown jewel of Pakistan cricket.

One Sri Lankan cricketer who will always be remembered for IMRAN is the former captain, dashing batsman and the first batsman to score a century in an Aravinda de Silva World Cup final. The reason being that Aravinda hooked up an IMRAN bouncer during a test in Faisalabad to reach her century, which was a rare achievement.

Another achievement to remember with regard to IMRAN was Sri Lanka’s second victory in the cricket test. He came to the CCC field when IMRAN ruled Pakistan and he recognized this victory in his discussions.

As the Sri Lankan government and cricket fraternity await the arrival of one of the game’s great legends who has now become a politician and Prime Minister of Pakistan, there are many reasons to congratulate with exceptional warmth.

Joe Root shows how

Joe Root, the England captain, presented what could be described as a captain’s shot in both tests against Sri Lanka and in the first test against India he made a double cent which helped the England to beat the top Indians by 227 points.

In Sri Lanka, he did 228 and 186 and followed him by taking his incredible form in India where, in the face of a very strong Indian attack, he marked a masterful double century which was not only catchy but above all a EXAMPLE.

By making his double cent against India he became the first visiting captain to score the highest score in India and it was all the more honorable as he was playing his 100th Test which was a feat that will never be easily equaled or exceeded.

When playing in India winning the toss, it is essential to beat first and score a big score in the first inning, as the wickets are made to be friendly with their spinners.

In the first test, the Chennai pitch wicket on day one favored the batsmen and England who had a big score in the first set won the match with their spinners Bess and Leach excelling.

The second test came and India got a chance to beat first and on a wicket that allowed for a vicious spin from day one, spinners Ashwin and Patel were unplayable and led India to an easy victory.

With two more tests to go, the terrific first hitting side should win, as the wickets will be made for the spinners and India has the best spinners.

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos