Burmese security forces shoot 2 dead in Mandalay: reports





Myanmar riot police opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the country’s second-largest city, Mandalay, on Saturday, killing two of them, local media reported. The incident occurred while a protest was held near the shipyard. After participants surrounded the security forces that arrived at the scene, the latter fired, possibly using live ammunition. People take to the streets of Yangon, Myanmar on February 19, 2021, to protest the February 1 military coup. (Kyodo) == Kyodo One of those who died was shot in the head, the other in the chest. About 20 others were injured. Images and photos posted on social media showed citizens fleeing the water spills and some with injured heads and backs. The two deaths came a day after the first protester killed since the protests began after the February 1 military coup died at the capital Naypyitaw hospital after 10 days of resuscitation. Earlier on Saturday, in the largest city of Yangon, a rally was held in memory of 20-year-old student Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, who was shot in the head while participating in a protest on the 9th. February. Authorities say a police officer also died from injuries sustained during a protest, which would bring the total death toll since the coup to four. On Saturday evening, Singapore’s Foreign Ministry, a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, berated Myanmar’s security forces and called for restraint. “We are appalled at reports of civilian casualties as a result of the use of lethal force by security forces against protesters in Myanmar. The use of lethal weapons against unarmed civilians is inexcusable,” said the ministry in a press release. “We strongly urge the security forces to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further injury and loss of life, and to take immediate action to defuse the situation and restore calm.” “If the situation continues to worsen, there will be serious adverse consequences for Myanmar and the region,” he warned. ASEAN, which also includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, plans to urgently organize a special meeting of foreign ministers on the situation in Myanmar, as proposed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Also on Saturday, ethnic minority groups called on the Japanese government for help in securing the freedom of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees. Hundreds of anti-coup protesters carrying the flags of each ethnic group gathered outside the Japanese embassy where a representative of the protesters’ Chin ethnic group read aloud an open letter in Japanese and English asking support for the release of all detained persons and the achievement of democracy. Japanese Ambassador Ichiro Maruyama himself received it personally and replied, “We are not ignoring the voice of the people of Myanmar. We call on the armed forces to release detainees and resolve democratic issues.” His remarks drew applause. Similarly, the peace negotiation team of 10 armed groups belonging to ethnic minorities signatories to the National Ceasefire Agreement issued a statement on Saturday saying it had decided to suspend the peace negotiations with “the military junta” and to support the civil disobedience movement.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos