Cayuga County GOP to not censor John Katko for Trump impeachment vote





John Katko’s representative survived the most serious challenge to his Republican support on Saturday when Cayuga County GOP leaders decided not to censor the fourth-term congressman.

The Cayuga County Republican Committee overwhelmingly voted against the decision to go ahead with a formal no-confidence resolution that would have berated Katko for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Katko, R-Camillus, addressed the GOP group for about 15 minutes on Saturday before the secret ballot vote, Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, one of the committee members who attended the meeting, said.

Katko answered questions from committee members, Dwyer said, and explained why he was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurgency in the Jan.6 attack on the US Capitol.

I appreciated that Congressman Katko showed up at the meeting, Dwyer said. He was able to get up and tell us exactly what happened.

Dwyer said Katko gave GOP committee members a first-hand account of the attack and the events leading up to it.

In the end, the committee voted 57-18 against moving forward to consider a censure resolution or some other form of reprimand, said Dan Kranz, speaking on behalf of Katko.

Cayuga County GOP Chair Roberta Massarini told Katko ahead of the meeting that she believed her impeachment vote disenfranchised 19,000 people in the county who voted for Trump.

Katko has also faced growing repression from other Republicans and Conservative Party leaders in the 24th Congressional District, which has four counties.

The Wayne County Conservative committee voted unanimously to pass a resolution expressing distrust of Katko, which the party had supported in its previous four elections.

Last month’s committee resolution said she would never back Katko for an elected post again.

The state’s Conservative Party plans to wait before deciding to take similar steps that could deny Katko the party voting line in the 2022 election.

Separately, a group of around 40 Republican and Conservative party leaders and donors met privately at a Syracuse restaurant last week to discuss whether to continue supporting Katko.

The influential group of funders hesitated to make decisions, according to four people who attended the meeting.

The 24th Congressional District covers all of Onondaga, Cayuga and Wayne counties and the western half of Oswego County.

District boundaries will likely change before the 2022 election, once New York has completed its once-per-decade redistribution process to reflect the new population counts. The US Census Bureau said last week that these district-level demographic statistics would not be available until September.

MORE ON REP. JOHN KATKO

GOP group buys billboards and TV commercials to thank John Katko for impeaching Trump

GOP, Conservative leaders discuss dropping John Katko for impeachment vote

Katko: GOP is bigger than Trump, must take other points of view to survive

John Katko preached bipartisanship in Congress for years. It can finally pay off

Riots on Capitol Hill left cops bloody, tattered and shocked, Katko says

Katko among 11 House Republicans who vote to reprimand Marjorie Taylor Greene

Do you have a tip, a comment or a story idea? Contact Mark Weiner anytime by: Email | Twitter | Facebook | 571-970-3751

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos