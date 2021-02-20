AASU Announces Protest Program During PM Modi Visit February 22 – The New Indian Express





By PTI GUWAHATI: The Assam Students Union (AASU) on Saturday announced it would stage unrest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on February 22 to protest his government’s alleged inability to implement clause 6 of the Assam Accord. A member of the student organization will wave black flags and wear black badges in all district and sub-division headquarters, AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath and General Secretary Shankarjyoti Barua said on Saturday. in a press release. The BJP-led government at the Center has failed the people of Assam by failing to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, failing to declare the floods and erosion as national issues and finally ‘not stopping the construction of all the major dams in the region, including the lower Subansiri hydropower. Project. Nath and Barua that during the floods the prime minister did not bother to visit Assam and simply reviewed the situation by phone. “But now that the national elections are approaching, he has come three times in a month to seek votes,” they said. AASU leaders said that before Lok Sabha’s election in 2016, the prime minister said all illegal immigrants will have to pack their bags and leave. “But the Center is now conspiring to place the burden of additional foreigners on Assam by enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The prime minister, during his two previous visits, did not make a single mention of the implementation of Article 6 of the Assam Accord, they added. The Center had promised to implement the recommendations of the High Level Committee down to the last comma and period. It has now been almost a year since the report was submitted to the state government, but it has yet to be sent to the Center for implementation, they said. “We demand that the Prime Minister announce on February 22 when the Committee’s recommendations will be implemented because constitutional guarantees are legitimate rights of the people of the state,” the leaders said. The AASU had organized protests against Modi’s visit on January 23 to demand the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act which aims to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. and the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. In accordance with the clause, constitutional, legislative and administrative guarantees, where applicable, must be provided to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social identity, linguistic and heritage of the Assamese people.

