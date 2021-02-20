Donald Trump to address CPAC on the future of the Republican Party | Donald trump





Former President Donald Trump will address the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Florida next week on the future of the Republican Party and the Conservative movement, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters on Saturday.

The CPAC meeting will be held in Orlando, Florida, Feb.25-28, with Trump speaking on the final day, Reuters reported.

Hell let’s talk about the future of the Republican Party and the Conservative movement, the source reportedly said. Also look for the 45th president to pick up the president [Joe] Bidens disastrous amnesty and border policies.

Trump lost the presidency to Biden, who beat him by 306-232 in the Electoral College and more than 7 million votes in the popular vote. The former president refused to accept this result but now lives in his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Last week, he survived a second indictment, for inciting the deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as part of his attempt to reverse his defeat.

Seven Republican senators voted for a conviction, 10 fewer than needed, but indicative of a party divided between Trump supporters and an establishment looking to move on.

Ten House Republicans voted for impeachment and Trump expressed his anger their way. On Tuesday, he targeted Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving elected Republican.

The loss of the White House to Biden and Senate control, which Democrats won in a pair of upset second-round victories in Georgia last month, coupled with the rise of prominent figures from far right who vocally support Trump, has left Republican leaders on edge. they explain how to win back Congress in 2022.

Trump and McConnell went their separate ways in the weeks following the November election, with Trump furious that the Kentucky Republican recognized Biden as the winner in mid-December. They have not spoken since, a former White House official said this week.

The gap widened when McConnell said after the Senate acquittal that Trump was practically and morally responsible for the attack on Capitol Hill and open to criminal prosecution. In return, Trump called McConnell an austere, sullen, and smileless political hack and said if Republicans stayed with him they wouldn’t win anymore.

Poll shows that although thousands of people have left the party since the attack on Capitol Hill, a clear majority of those who left support Trump and would vote for him if he entered the primary for the presidential nomination in 2024.

It was also reported this week that former White House strategist Steve Bannon believed Trump suffered from premature dementia during his tenure.

A number of high-profile Republicans seen as potential candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination are also due to speak at CPAC, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Former Vice President Mike Pence are two notable people not on CPAC’s list of speakers.

Another anonymous source told Reuters that Trump rejected a request by Haley to meet with him recently after being critical of him in a Politico article.

Pences’ life was threatened by the Capitol mob, when he refused to side with Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.

Conservatives and CPAC attendees were slow to accept Trump when he first ran, leading him to withdraw from the event in the 2016 primaries. But he came to dominate the event, offering red meat to a party base apparently entirely under its sway.

Do you remember I started running and people were like, Are you sure he’s a conservative? he asked his audience in 2018. I think now we’ve proven that I’m a conservative, right?

