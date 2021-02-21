Boris Johnson is right to keep under-promising as he revises vaccination targets





A after a year of overly optimistic bluster, the prime minister is in the happier position of being able to revise his cautious coronavirus targets in a hopeful direction. Boris Johnson announced that the plan to offer a first dose of a vaccine to all adults by the fall has been accelerated until the end of July, while the goal of offering a first dose to more 50-year-old and at-risk young adults has gone from late. from April to April 15. There is good reason to believe that these goals are always designed to be easily beaten. As the vaccination rate continues to rise, it should be possible to offer a vaccine to everyone over 50 by the end of March, and to all adults well before the end of June. However, the tactic of under-promising and over-broadcasting is smart. Usually The independent would favor the setting of an almost impossible goal, in order to exert maximum pressure on the bureaucracy. This was the approach to increasing testing capacity last year. This was the correct approach then, even if it led to a questionable double counting. But the vaccination program is different, in that the constraint is not the organization of injections, but the supply of vaccines. These supplies were largely determined some time ago, and here we reiterate our praise to Kate Bingham, former head of the Vaccine Task Force, whose ambitious and far-sighted work has made the UK better. placed in this regard than any other great nation.

