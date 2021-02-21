Connect with us

Decide without a case. Turkish MP asks: “Where is the justice in the country?”

Despite a Turkish court ruling condemning the opposition HDP deputy Omar Faruk Gurglioglu He was detained for two and a half years, but he is continuing his usual human rights mission. He is a powerful figure in this field in Turkey and is also well known there.

Describing the verdict against him on Friday as a “black comedy”, the Turkish MP from the pro-Kurdish party asked: “How does the court decide to keep me in detention for two and a half years when was there no original case against me? “

“Where is the justice?”

He also told Al-Arabiya.net / Al-Hadath.net: “This malicious punishment against me has been confirmed not because I did something wrong, but because I did very good things. “, Adding:” I have always been among the oppressed and have always stood up for them, and it does not reflect the recent decision, it is just this fact. “

It appears that Gergerlioglu was firmly committed to his human rights work when he started his morning on Saturday with a tweet on his Twitter account saying: Where is the justice? Speaking of a blind Turk, the authorities imposed a 7.5-year prison term.

Court of Appeal dismisses the appeal

In addition, the Turkish representative announced that he had appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal against the decision on a sentence of two and a half years in prison. However, the latter immediately supported the decision of the Sixteenth Criminal Court, which means that he should be detained for the period specified in his decision.

In this regard, he said: “The appeal court dismissed my appeal and the decision of the first court therefore seems fundamentally political. Even so, my conscience is clear, for I have not committed any crime that deserves responsibility and punishment. “. “

It should be noted that Crcrlulu was one of some 150,000 people sacked after the failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s power in mid-2016, before he could enter parliament two more years. later as a representative of the pro-Kurdish party, the third largest party in the country.

Harsh criticism of Erdogan and the military establishment

The decision on Rcrlu prison came on Friday, days after his sharp criticism of Erdogan and the country’s military establishment 13 members of the army and security forces were killed And those who were captured by the PKK between 2015 and 2016.

He also stressed that “if the authorities had resorted to negotiation, these soldiers would have been alive by now” and criticized Ankara’s failure to negotiate with the “Kurdish workers”. This sentence, as he said, angered the authorities.

The charge of “dissemination of terrorist propaganda”

The Turkish court, in its conviction, accused of “spreading terrorist propaganda”, which means its sympathy for the “Kurdish Workers’ Party”, but the representative of the pro-Kurdish party totally denies this allegation. The 56-year-old Turkish MP, from Bursa, will remain at large until the Turkish parliament revokes his parliamentary immunity following his conviction.

For their part, parliamentarians from various opposition parties expressed their solidarity with Gergerlioglu, and they included Janan KaftanciogluThe prominent leader of the Republican People’s Party, Turkey’s main opposition party.

It is reported that parliament previously revoked the membership of two MPs HDP Last year it was Leila Gougen and Moussa Fares Oglarari. Both have been detained so far.

In addition, the Ministry of the Interior currently intends to lift the parliamentary immunity of 9 other members of the pro-Kurdish party, including its co-president Parveen Boldan, as well as 8 other people: Fatima Kartulan, Garo Baylan, Hoda Kaya, Miral Danesh Bishtash , Haki Saruhan Oluch, Sarbil Kamalbai, Seizai Tamili and Peru Dondar.

