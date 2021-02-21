Henry Adams predicted that one day we would badly need “guarantees”. McConnell just rejected them. – The Denver Post





When the vote to convict former President Donald J. Trump fell short of a two-thirds majority, an impulse to escape the present – jumping into the future took hold of me.

Prediction # 1: The seventeen Republicans – seven in the Senate and ten in the House who voted to hold Trump accountable for instigating the Capitol takeover will live in peace with their conscience, even if they remain in disagreement with their political party.

Prediction # 2: Faced with a challenge that he will share with many of his fellow Republicans, Senator Mitch McConnell will find it difficult to renegotiate his relationship with his conscience and with his political party.

Here are the words Senator McConnell said shortly after refusing to convict Trump of inciting insurgency:

There is no doubt, no, that Trump is practically and morally responsible, McConnell said, for bringing about the events of January 6. either reverse the voters’ decision or set fire to our institutions in its path.

How could the same person vote to absolve Trump and then provide Trump with such a direct conviction?

Did Senator McConnell share the difference, or was he trying to have it both ways, or did he assume that a deal with demons was his only choice? Was he convinced – in the depths of his soul that his greatest service to his nation required him to find in the Constitution a prohibition on holding a president accountable after leaving office? Or was he just grabbing a last minute compromise to keep his Republican Party unified?

Given how many of us go through life leaving a trail of contradictions in our wake, we find it hard to claim the high ground of consistency that would allow us to pass harsh judgment on McConnells zigzagging the course of action. and expression.

But we do know: Future presidents who behave in a reprehensible manner during their final days in office will have reason to believe that the end of their term will also free them from any consequences and responsibility in the eyes of the Senate.

If I could pick a quote that members of Congress could read to themselves and cite to each other, that would be my choice: Safeguards are often boring but sometimes convenient, and if you need them at all, you are likely to ‘need it. wrong.

Henry Adams, who wrote this sentence a century ago, knew something about the American presidency: he was the great-grandson of one president and the grandson of another president. Over the past four years, McConnell must surely have heeded the gratitude Adams so memorably formulated: When we need collateral, we are likely to badly need it.

And yet the safeguards did not get McConnells to vote.

Members of Congress, when you have the choice of serving your nation on the Backup Maintenance Team or the Backup Removal Team, please choose Maintenance.

McConnell, if you reach a point where you feel ready to share your honest and in-depth thoughts on the decisions you made in February 2021, you have a standing invitation to deliver this speech at the University of Colorado.

Patty Limerick can be reached at [email protected], and you can find her blog, Not My First Rodeo, on the Center of the American West website.

