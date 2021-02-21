Fear of QAnon violence on March 4 puts National Guard on DC alert





About 4,900 National Guard troops will remain in Washington, DC, until March 12, CNN reported. This is in part due to fears of potential violence from followers of QAnon on March 4. Some QAnon members believe former President Donald Trump will be sworn in on that date. Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories.

Nearly 5,000 National Guard troops are expected to remain in Washington, DC, until mid-March, according to CNN.

This is in part due to fears of potential violence on the part of followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory on March 4, the outlet reported.

The request for 4,900 troops to stay until March 12 was made by the U.S. Capitol Police, defense officials told CNN.

He was then confirmed by the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, according to Right Wing Watch.

Some QAnon supporters believe former President Donald Trump will be sworn in on March 4.

The significance of this date is rooted in a bizarre conspiracy theory that a law enacted in 1871 secretly turned the United States into a corporation.

Members of the “Sovereign Citizens” movement, a loose group of anti-tax Americans, believe that all presidents of the past 150 years have been illegitimate. In the eyes of this movement and the followers of QAnon who now adhere to it, the last legitimate president was Ulysses S. Grant.

Grant was sworn in on March 4, like all other commanders-in-chief until the introduction in 1933 of the 20th Amendment.

Therefore, conspiracy theorists are clinging to the hope that Trump will be sworn in on March 4, 2021. That, they say, would make him the 19th President of the United States.

Representative Adam Smith, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, has expressed concerns about the security threat presented by this conspiracy theory.

“Some of these people understood that apparently 75 years ago the president was inaugurated on March 4,” he said. “OK, now why is this relevant? God knows. Anyway, now they’re thinking maybe we should come together again and storm the Capitol on March 4th which is circulating online.”

There has been a constant security presence near the U.S. Capitol building since the deadly January 6 insurgency.

At the inauguration of President Joe Biden, there were up to 25,000 National Guard soldiers stationed in Washington.

As many as 5,000 members of the US National Guard were also stationed near Capitol Hill during Trump’s impeachment trial to address security concerns.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos