Yasmin examines the progress of the distribution of the Sehat Sahulat cards





LAHORE: Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress of the distribution of the Sehat Sahulat cards to Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan at a meeting on Saturday.

Chief Secretary of Punjab, President of Planning and Development Abdullah Sunbal, Secretary of Finance Iftikhar Sahu, Secretary of Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education, Lawyer Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Physician Dr Ali Razzaq and other officials were also present at the meeting. The Minister of Health reviewed the status of the implementation of the distribution of Sehat Insaf cards in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

Finance Secretary Iftikhar Sahu shared updates on the activity within the allotted time.

The Minister of Health said: During the current fiscal year, all families in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions will receive Sehat Sahulat cards. So far, 42% of people have received Sehat Sahulat cards in these two divisions. By December 2021, the 22.93 million families will benefit from health coverage. Cardholders can avail the facility of health insurance up to Rs. 720,000. The distribution of cards is a big step forward towards realizing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream. We believe in spending taxpayers’ money only on people. Homework for the distribution of cards to families in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions is completed.

She said the chief minister was monitoring the progress of the distribution of the Sehat Sahulat cards. The people of Punjab will benefit greatly from the installation of the Sehat Sahulat cards. Providing top quality services in the health and education sectors is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Cardholders can benefit from free medical services at more than 300 public and private hospitals in Punjab. The recipients of the cards pray for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the minister said.

