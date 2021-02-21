Turkish dissident sentenced to prison for terrorism





State media said on Friday that the Turkish Court of Cassation had upheld the prison sentence of a pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) deputy for terrorism, paving the way for his parliamentary membership to be terminated. Last year two members of the party, the third largest party represented in parliament, were removed from their posts after it became

Two judgments against her are final. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Justice and Development Party and his Allied Nationalist Movement Party accuse the People’s Party

The Democrat establishes links with the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party. The HDP denies any link with terrorism. Party leader imprisoned Many prominent party members have been investigated, tried and detained for terrorism. Former party leader Saladin Demirtas, one of Turkey’s best-known politicians, has been jailed for more than four years. State news agency Anadolu said on Friday that the Court of Cassation had confirmed the detention of HDP deputy Umar Faruk Jarlioglu for two and a half years on a conviction for spreading terrorist propaganda. The verdict is final, which may terminate his membership in parliament. Dead cave Another investigation into Gergerlioglu was opened this week after he said on Twitter that the Turks killed by the PKK could have saved lives if the government had made efforts to save their lives. Since 1984, the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has led an uprising in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. More recently, Turkey has focused its fight against the PKK in northern Iraq, where the party’s stronghold is in the Qandil Mountains.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos