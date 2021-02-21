South Waziristan border district receives 4G service – Journal





ISLAMABAD: 4G service finally reached South Waziristan a month after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the launch of internet service in tribal areas allowing residents, especially students, to access high internet throughput through cellular service.

As part of the government’s plan to empower the region as well as other districts of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), Jazz launched the internet service in one of the most remote areas of the country.

The telecommunications sector regulator has admitted that Jazz has upgraded all its 3G sites to 4G in South Waziristan.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) said that with the availability of high-speed mobile broadband, not only students and the business community in South Waziristan will benefit, but the connectivity will also help improve conditions. socio-economic status of residents.

The PTA has also ordered mobile service companies to set up more sites in South Waziristan and other districts of former Fata for better voice and data services. The regulator has already carried out a QoS survey in South Waziristan to check the ground condition of telecommunications services, while mobile service companies have been urged to improve their services and upgrade their services. 3G sites.

Jazz, which is the only operator to provide 4G services in this region, says the rollout of 4G was launched in record time following PM Khan’s recent pledge to the people of South Waziristan to provide High speed internet services to the tribal area.

The company said the roll-out of 4G services in southern Waziristan will help bridge the digital divide in the country.

According to Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, the company believes in connecting residents of the country with fast and reliable mobile broadband.

Posted in Dawn, February 21, 2021

