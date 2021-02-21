Mother Language Day, President Jokowi: How are you?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – February 21 is celebrated as Mother Language Day. In this regard, President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi asks some pretty intriguing questions about the use Mother tongue Daily. “Do you still speak your mother tongue?” So was the question on President Jokowi’s official account. The President also recalled the richness and diversity of ethnicities and languages ​​in Indonesia. << Indonesia is truly rich in diversity, inhabited by over a thousand ethnic groups speaking over 700 local language and mother tongue. Everything is united by the Indonesian language, ”he said. Regarding President Jokowi’s tweet, a number of comments emerged. The President began his teasing with the question “To all of you across the country: How are you? ” or how do you go across the country to get various answers in several regional languages. Besides the comments that focus on the issue of mother tongue use, there are other comments as well. Here are some comments from internet users concerning the use of the mother tongue in everyday life. “In my area, a call to mother ‘MAK. She is the most meaningful woman in my life …” the account @ kasrulsani9 briefly said.

The @ryufujiyama account tweeted, “I still support the language that exists in Indonesia. I’m surprised there are so many ways to say How are you doing in Indonesia.” Meanwhile, the @fjrptrrhmn account has corrected how you are in Minang. “Sir, who is the linguist? Btw Minang is not a language?” “but” baa kabanyo? he said. The @ Stella_Gobel29 account admits that they still use their native language. “Again sir … and so on because we love Indonesia,” he said. Quoted on Wikipedia, the International Mother Language Day held on February 21 aims to promote linguistic awareness and cultural diversity as well as to promote multilingualism. International Mother Language Day was first announced by UNESCO on November 17, 1999 and was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly after the adoption of United Nations resolution 56/262 [2] year 2002. Mother Language Day is part of an initiative “to promote the preservation and protection of all languages ​​spoken by the peoples of the world” as adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on May 16, 2007 in resolution 61/266 of the United Nations, which also designated 2008 as the International Year of the Language. The idea of ​​celebrating International Mother Language Day is an initiative of Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, February 21 is a commemorative day when Bangladeshis (then in East Pakistan) fought for recognition of the Bangla language. It is also celebrated in West Bengal, India. International Mother Language Day is a national holiday in Bangladesh. The resolution was suggested by Rafiqul Islam and Abdus Salam, Bengalis who live in Vancouver, Canada. They wrote a letter to Kofi Annan on January 9, 1998, asking him to take action to save the world’s languages ​​from extinction by announcing International Mother Language Day. quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more detailed information

Login Register Bisnis Indonesia and 3 media raised funds to help medical staff and residents affected by the corona virus, which is channeled through the Indonesian Food Barn Foundation (BNI Account: 200-5202-055).

Come on, help donate now! Click here for more details.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos