Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk Live Stream: Watch Super Lig Online

This article provides information about the live stream of Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk in Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

By Sam May

Posted: February 19, 2021 6:19 PM

Turkey Super Lig Live

Kasimpasa

Fatih Karagumruk SK

Thelin, Isaac
Yesilyurt, Hasan Emre

90 ‘

89 ‘

Altinay, Koray

Erdogan, Yusuf
Koc, Anil

82 ‘

Hodzic, Armin
Varga, Kevin

82 ‘

81 ‘

Ndao, Alassane
Goal, Jeremain

80 ‘

Castro, Lucas

Sadiku, Loret
Haspolat, Dogucan

78 ‘

Bistrovic, Kristijan

75 ‘

71 ‘

Ademi, Kemal
Sobiech, Artur

71 ‘

Biglia, Lucas
Colak, Emre

Erdogan, Yusuf

68 ‘

62 ‘

Salibur, Yannis
Durmaz, Jimmy

Erdogan, Yusuf

59 ‘

24 ‘

Bertolacci, Andrea

Thelin, Isaac

20 ‘

14 ‘

Roco, Enzo

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream: quick links

If you want to watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK online here are the live stream instruction.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream via Bet365 is available in UK and Ireland.

Note: There are geographic restrictions on individual matches displayed on the Bet365 live streaming service. In addition, a funded account is required or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours to qualify.

In America and Canada, you can watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK online through FuboTV. Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK is broadcast on BeIN Sports via FuboTV.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live Match Details

Match: Kasimpasa vs. Fatih Karagumruk SK

Live Streaming: UK & Ireland: Bet365. United States and Canada: FuboTV.

Competition: Turkey Super Lig

Date: February 20, 2021

Kick-off time: 10:30 am UK time

Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live: Match Preview

Kasimpasa will entertain Fatih Karagumruk at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Kasimpasa de Fuat Capa is 15th in the league with 26 points, after playing 24 they won seven, drew five and lost 12. Last time in the league they lost 2-1 away to Galatasaray.

Fatih Karagumruk, led by Senol Can, is 8th with 37 points. Twenty-four games, they won 10, drew seven and lost seven. In their last league game, they lost 2-1 at home to Fenerbahce.

The two last met in October 2020, in a 1-1 draw at Fatih Karagumruk.

101 Big Goals Predicted: Kasimpasa 0 – Fatih Karagumruk SK 1

How to watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream in UK & Ireland

In order to watch a Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream you must have a funded Bet365 account or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.

Bet365 shows Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream, legally and right on your computer or portable device, be it an iPhone, iPad or Android.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live Stream is available anywhere to watch, besides Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, US Remote Islands, US and US Virgin Islands.

Everywhere else in the world – including UK and Ireland – Good to watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK on Bet365.

NOTE: Be aware that you will need an active Bet365 account to watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live in America & Canada

How can you live stream Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK in America or Canada?

The answer is simple and incredibly inexpensive! You can now watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream online via FuboTV.

Click here to sign up for FuboTV to live stream Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK.

No additional cables or boxes are needed! In a special offer, FuboTV offers all new users a seven day free trial.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live stream is broadcast on Fubo TV, via BeIN Sports.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live betting odds

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK: Form and H2H

Kasimpasa vs form Fatih Karagumruk SK

w

Kasimpasa v Fatih Karagumruk SK – 3: 2

l

Galatasaray SK v Kasimpasa – 2: 1

l

Kasimpasa v Hatayspor – 1: 4

re

Caykur Rizespor vs. Kasimpasa – 1: 1

l

Kasimpasa v Kayserispor – 0: 1

Last match form, last 5 matches:

l

Kasimpasa v Fatih Karagumruk SK – 3: 2

l

Fatih Karagumruk SK v Fenerbahce – 1: 2

w

Istanbul Basaksehir FK v Fatih Karagumruk SK – 0: 1

w

Fatih Karagumruk SK v Gaziantep FK – 2: 0

re

Yeni Malatyaspor v Fatih Karagumruk SK – 0: 0

Last 5 matches for Kasimpasa

February 20, 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa3 – 2Fatih Karagumruk SK
February 14, 2021Super Lig 20/21Galatasaray SK2 – 1Kasimpasa
February 6, 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa1 – 4Hatayspor
February 2, 2021Super Lig 20/21Caykur Rizespor1 – 1Kasimpasa
January 30, 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa0 – 1Kayserispor

Last 5 matches for Fatih Karagumruk SK

February 20, 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa3 – 2Fatih Karagumruk SK
February 13, 2021Super Lig 20/21Fatih Karagumruk SK1 – 2Fenerbahce
February 6, 2021Super Lig 20/21Istanbul Basaksehir FK0 – 1Fatih Karagumruk SK
February 3, 2021Super Lig 20/21Fatih Karagumruk SK2 – 0Gaziantep FK
January 29, 2021Super Lig 20/21New Malatyaspor0 – 0Fatih Karagumruk SK

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Super League 20/21 form

KasimpasaFatih Karagumruk SK
25Matches played25
8Won matchesten
242Goal attempts249
105Shoot to the net101
94Shots off goal103
120Corner kicks120
49%Medium ball possession48%
43Blocked shots45
58Data Cards66
365Free kicks374
36Off-side46
1Photos on the post2
3Shots at the bar0
22Goals on foot31
6Goals per header8
29Goals scored39
40Goals conceded34

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK statistics for most recent head-to-head matches

KasimpasaFatih Karagumruk SK
3Matches3
1Home matches2
2Away matches1
7Total goals5
2.33Average goals scored1.67
2Victories0
0Losses2
1Draw1

Last 5 matches and match results between Kasimpasa and Fatih Karagumruk SK

February 20, 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa3 – 2Fatih Karagumruk SK
October 18, 2020Super Lig 20/21Fatih Karagumruk SK1 – 1Kasimpasa
October 3, 2013Turkiye Kupasi 13/14Fatih Karagumruk SK2-3Kasimpasa

Turkey Super Lig table update

#TeamMPWreLFAreP
1Galatasaray SK24163549193051
2Besiktas JK24163553262751
3Fenerbahce24163547262151
4Trabzonspor2514653224848
5Alanyaspor24126640231742
6Hatayspor2411673929ten39
7Gaziantep FK24ten863729838
8Fatih Karagumruk SK24ten773731637
9Antalyaspor AS2471162429-532
tenNew Malatyaspor247983031-130
11Goztepe SK247893431329
12Sivasspor236ten72629-328
13Club Konyaspor2376ten2928127
14Caykur Rizespor2468ten2941-1226
15Kasimpasa2475122638-1226
16Kayserispor2467111728-1125
17Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor2467112336-1325
18Istanbul Basaksehir FK2566132844-1624
19Genclerbirligi SK2355132044-2420
20MKE Ankaragucu2354142639-1319
21Denizlispor2446142243-2118

Last update: 1 min ago

101 Great Goals can earn a commission from the links on this page.

Best Soccer Betting Tips & Free Betting Offers

Click here for more Premier League betting tips

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream faq

What time does the match start?

February 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. UK time.

How can I stream the match live?

Watch on Bet365.

