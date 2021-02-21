Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk Live Stream: Watch Super Lig Online

This article provides information about the live stream of Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk in Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

By Sam May





Kasimpasa Fatih Karagumruk SK Thelin, Isaac

Yesilyurt, Hasan Emre 90 ‘ 89 ‘ Altinay, Koray Erdogan, Yusuf

Koc, Anil 82 ‘ Hodzic, Armin

Varga, Kevin 82 ‘ 81 ‘ Ndao, Alassane

Goal, Jeremain 80 ‘ Castro, Lucas Sadiku, Loret

Haspolat, Dogucan 78 ‘ Bistrovic, Kristijan 75 ‘ 71 ‘ Ademi, Kemal

Sobiech, Artur 71 ‘ Biglia, Lucas

Colak, Emre Erdogan, Yusuf 68 ‘ 62 ‘ Salibur, Yannis

Durmaz, Jimmy Erdogan, Yusuf 59 ‘ 24 ‘ Bertolacci, Andrea Thelin, Isaac 20 ‘ 14 ‘ Roco, Enzo First line Taskiran, Ertugrul33 Hadergjonaj, Florent94 Luckassen, Derrick32 Brecka, Tomas25 Haddadi, Osama3 Erdogan, Yusuf11 Bistrovic, Kristijan26 Sadiku, Loret6 Kara, Aytac35 Hodzic, Armin30 Thelin, Isaac92 93Ozer, Aykut 4Altinay, Koray 5Roco, Enzo 37Champs, Gaston 29Balkovec, Jure 18Ndao, Alassane 91Bertolacci, Andrea 6Biglia, Lucas 89Castro, Lucas 19Salibur, Yannis 90Ademi, Kemal Substitutes Hair, Ramadan1 Elmali, Univers Eren18 Tosic, Dusko13 Haspolat, Dogucan34 Koc, Anil7 Varga, Kevin21 Yesilyurt, Hasan Emre80 Yildirim, Feyzi23 Drinking water, Daniel4 Koomson, Gilbert14 2Viviano, Emiliano 22Founder, Fatih 3Erdem, Alparslan 23Nude, Axel 96Colak, Emre 71Durmaz, Jimmy 24Arveladze, Vato 11Erdinc, Mevlut 77Goal, Jeremain 9Sobiech, Artur

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream: quick links

If you want to watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK online here are the live stream instruction.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream via Bet365 is available in UK and Ireland.

Note: There are geographic restrictions on individual matches displayed on the Bet365 live streaming service. In addition, a funded account is required or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours to qualify.

In America and Canada, you can watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK online through FuboTV. Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK is broadcast on BeIN Sports via FuboTV.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live Match Details

Match: Kasimpasa vs. Fatih Karagumruk SK

Live Streaming: UK & Ireland: Bet365. United States and Canada: FuboTV.

Competition: Turkey Super Lig

Date: February 20, 2021

Kick-off time: 10:30 am UK time

Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live: Match Preview

Kasimpasa will entertain Fatih Karagumruk at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Kasimpasa de Fuat Capa is 15th in the league with 26 points, after playing 24 they won seven, drew five and lost 12. Last time in the league they lost 2-1 away to Galatasaray.

Fatih Karagumruk, led by Senol Can, is 8th with 37 points. Twenty-four games, they won 10, drew seven and lost seven. In their last league game, they lost 2-1 at home to Fenerbahce.

The two last met in October 2020, in a 1-1 draw at Fatih Karagumruk.

101 Big Goals Predicted: Kasimpasa 0 – Fatih Karagumruk SK 1

How to watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream in UK & Ireland

In order to watch a Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream you must have a funded Bet365 account or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.

Bet365 shows Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream, legally and right on your computer or portable device, be it an iPhone, iPad or Android.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live Stream is available anywhere to watch, besides Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, US Remote Islands, US and US Virgin Islands.

Everywhere else in the world – including UK and Ireland – Good to watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK on Bet365.

NOTE: Be aware that you will need an active Bet365 account to watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live in America & Canada

How can you live stream Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK in America or Canada?

The answer is simple and incredibly inexpensive! You can now watch Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live stream online via FuboTV.

Click here to sign up for FuboTV to live stream Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK.

No additional cables or boxes are needed! In a special offer, FuboTV offers all new users a seven day free trial.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Live stream is broadcast on Fubo TV, via BeIN Sports.

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK live betting odds

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK: Form and H2H

Kasimpasa vs form Fatih Karagumruk SK w Kasimpasa v Fatih Karagumruk SK – 3: 2 l Galatasaray SK v Kasimpasa – 2: 1 l Kasimpasa v Hatayspor – 1: 4 re Caykur Rizespor vs. Kasimpasa – 1: 1 l Kasimpasa v Kayserispor – 0: 1 Last match form, last 5 matches: l Kasimpasa v Fatih Karagumruk SK – 3: 2 l Fatih Karagumruk SK v Fenerbahce – 1: 2 w Istanbul Basaksehir FK v Fatih Karagumruk SK – 0: 1 w Fatih Karagumruk SK v Gaziantep FK – 2: 0 re Yeni Malatyaspor v Fatih Karagumruk SK – 0: 0 Last 5 matches for Kasimpasa February 20, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 3 – 2 Fatih Karagumruk SK February 14, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Galatasaray SK 2 – 1 Kasimpasa February 6, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 1 – 4 Hatayspor February 2, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Caykur Rizespor 1 – 1 Kasimpasa January 30, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 0 – 1 Kayserispor Last 5 matches for Fatih Karagumruk SK February 20, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 3 – 2 Fatih Karagumruk SK February 13, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Fatih Karagumruk SK 1 – 2 Fenerbahce February 6, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Istanbul Basaksehir FK 0 – 1 Fatih Karagumruk SK February 3, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Fatih Karagumruk SK 2 – 0 Gaziantep FK January 29, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 New Malatyaspor 0 – 0 Fatih Karagumruk SK Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK Super League 20/21 form Kasimpasa Fatih Karagumruk SK 25 Matches played 25 8 Won matches ten 242 Goal attempts 249 105 Shoot to the net 101 94 Shots off goal 103 120 Corner kicks 120 49% Medium ball possession 48% 43 Blocked shots 45 58 Data Cards 66 365 Free kicks 374 36 Off-side 46 1 Photos on the post 2 3 Shots at the bar 0 22 Goals on foot 31 6 Goals per header 8 29 Goals scored 39 40 Goals conceded 34 Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk SK statistics for most recent head-to-head matches Kasimpasa Fatih Karagumruk SK 3 Matches 3 1 Home matches 2 2 Away matches 1 7 Total goals 5 2.33 Average goals scored 1.67 2 Victories 0 0 Losses 2 1 Draw 1 Last 5 matches and match results between Kasimpasa and Fatih Karagumruk SK February 20, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 3 – 2 Fatih Karagumruk SK October 18, 2020 Super Lig 20/21 Fatih Karagumruk SK 1 – 1 Kasimpasa October 3, 2013 Turkiye Kupasi 13/14 Fatih Karagumruk SK 2-3 Kasimpasa

Turkey Super Lig table update

# Team MP W re L F A re P 1 Galatasaray SK 24 16 3 5 49 19 30 51 2 Besiktas JK 24 16 3 5 53 26 27 51 3 Fenerbahce 24 16 3 5 47 26 21 51 4 Trabzonspor 25 14 6 5 32 24 8 48 5 Alanyaspor 24 12 6 6 40 23 17 42 6 Hatayspor 24 11 6 7 39 29 ten 39 7 Gaziantep FK 24 ten 8 6 37 29 8 38 8 Fatih Karagumruk SK 24 ten 7 7 37 31 6 37 9 Antalyaspor AS 24 7 11 6 24 29 -5 32 ten New Malatyaspor 24 7 9 8 30 31 -1 30 11 Goztepe SK 24 7 8 9 34 31 3 29 12 Sivasspor 23 6 ten 7 26 29 -3 28 13 Club Konyaspor 23 7 6 ten 29 28 1 27 14 Caykur Rizespor 24 6 8 ten 29 41 -12 26 15 Kasimpasa 24 7 5 12 26 38 -12 26 16 Kayserispor 24 6 7 11 17 28 -11 25 17 Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor 24 6 7 11 23 36 -13 25 18 Istanbul Basaksehir FK 25 6 6 13 28 44 -16 24 19 Genclerbirligi SK 23 5 5 13 20 44 -24 20 20 MKE Ankaragucu 23 5 4 14 26 39 -13 19 21 Denizlispor 24 4 6 14 22 43 -21 18

Last update: 1 min ago

Best Soccer Betting Tips & Free Betting Offers

