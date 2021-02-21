ANP calls on government to control inflation and unemployment – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: The National Awami Party has criticized the federal government for rising prices of essential commodities and unemployment and fears that repeated increases in electricity tariffs will add to the woes of people affected by poverty in the country .

ANP Provincial Chairman Aimal Wali Khan on Saturday expressed concern over rising prices of various essentials, including rupee 48 per kg ghee and rupee 29 cooking oil in stores utility, and said raising electricity tariffs at short intervals was tantamount to throwing a high cost bomb on the poor already burdened by high prices for flour, sugar and other items.

Aimal Wali said the selected government is not taking any practical steps to resolve peoples’ issues while federal ministers, government advisers and spokespersons lie and give false consolation to the masses.

He said the price per kilo of sugar had been increased to Rs42, daal mash up to Rs106 per kg in addition to other commodities during Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf. He said the prices of petroleum products and medicines had also been increased in multiple ways.

The leaders of Naya Pakistan are playing with the lives of the poor masses, he said, adding that blaming the previous federal government for the existing price hike was an effort to mislead the nation.

The ANP leader called on the government to take appropriate initiatives to strengthen the economy and control inflation. He said Imran Khan should keep the promises he made during his 126-day sit-in in Islamabad.

In the town of Lakki Marwat, the district branch of the ANP announced that it will hold a demonstration on Monday (tomorrow) to demand the recovery of the missing persons.

The announcement was made during a meeting held here on Saturday with District President Ali Sarwar Khan in the chair. Provincial council member Malik Riaz Khan, General Secretary Farmanullah Khan and other board members, PkSF activists and Malgari Leekwaal were also present on the occasion.

It was decided that ANP leaders and activists would gather outside the Lakki Town Press Club to record their protest against the government’s apathetic approach to recovering missing persons.

Posted in Dawn, February 21, 2021

