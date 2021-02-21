For the Mexican ambassador who survived Trump, Washington was the last stop





Brcena spent the next two years in Storm Trump’s eye, helping to navigate the finalization of the US-Mexico-Canada deal and the implementation of controversial border and migration agreements such as the Stay in Mexico policy, which was designed to appease Trump and deter migrants from seeking asylum in the United States.

Brcena, 63, retired this month after 42 years in the Mexican foreign service, the last two of which were the most unusual. Trumps Washington was no place for traditional diplomacy, and between urgent meetings with White House adviser Jared Kushner, late-night negotiations with officials from the Department of Homeland Security, and intense interest from broadcasters Mexican for her fashion tastes, Brcena has become an integral part of the show.

In other embassies you do foreign policy, bilateral relations, that sort of thing, she said in an interview. But the work of the Mexican ambassador to the United States is very different. The relationship with Mexico is managed more at DHS and the White House than at the State Department.

Brcena said the most difficult moment in his career came in late spring 2019, amid a record influx of Central American families arriving at the southern border that infuriated Trump.

Lpez Obrador had run for the Mexican presidency telling crowds he would not do the dirty work of immigration enforcement in Washington and hiring well-known human rights figures from the Mexican left , where the defense of migrants was sacrosanct.

But now Trump was threatening to cripple the Mexican economy with rising tariffs if Lpez Obrador didn’t crack down on Central American families.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister rushed to Washington to make amends, and Brcena joined several tense rounds of negotiations involving Kushner, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary by Homeland Security Acting Kevin McAleenan.

Trump’s son-in-law Kushner was often the president’s channel, Brcena said.

He helped iron out difficulties and sometimes forcefully communicated to us what President Trump’s position was, she said.

Mexico has agreed to deploy its own National Guard troops to stop migrants heading to the United States and to recapture tens of thousands of Central Americans seeking asylum as part of a large expansion of the Stay in Mexico program. , officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols.

Soon, tent camps spread on the Mexican side and thousands of parents and children were stranded in dangerous border towns. Migrant rights groups denounced Lpez Obradors’ acquiescence, and critics of the Mexican government and Brcena saw betrayal.

It was the most difficult moment of my career, said Brcena. Mexico had made it clear what our national interest was. We were trying to protect our national interests and take less punitive and less dramatic measures for the populations concerned.

Did we manage to do this? she continued. Yes, and in some cases no. Over time, we need to assess and see what we did well and where we failed so that we don’t have to repeat this scenario.

Brcena traveled extensively during her tenure and met with Democratic Party leaders, mayors and U.S. leaders. Earl Anthony Wayne, a retired career diplomat who served as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico under President Barack Obama, said Brcena has done an exemplary job in walking productively between the two governments.

She had two presidents who very easily could have had huge differences, Wayne said. This is the highlight for a career diplomat, to use all of your experience and wisdom gained from many years of work, to be able to keep this massive relationship on a level playing field and prevent it from going into bad things. directions.

Brcena couldn’t stop some parts of the relationship from going awry. In November, US agents arrested former Mexican defense minister General Salvador Cienfuegos at Los Angeles airport, accusing him of working with a drug cartel. He was the highest Mexican military official to be arrested for drug trafficking.

The Mexican military was outraged, and after Lpez Obrador threatened to restrict anti-narcotics cooperation with the United States, Cienfuegos was released and the charges were dropped, embarrassing the Ministry of Defense. Justice. U.S. agents in Mexico have long battled corruption in Mexican security agency cartels and leaked enforcement plans, but Brcena said the Mexican government was blinded by an arrest without warning.

It was a loss of confidence, which is the basis of all security cooperation and cooperation, she said. We were not informed, at least officially informed, although (Attorney General William P. Barr) has been to Mexico twice. The incident created mistrust and misinterpretation.

Brcena said she believes the Cienfuegos episode should prompt a broader re-examination of the war on drugs partnership between the two countries.

Even the term war on drugs has been a disaster, she said. Measures focused on punitive actions have not yielded the expected results, so this is one of the problems, when we start talking about the future of security cooperation, that needs to be put on the table. . What has failed? Why have we not achieved our goals?

Brcena served as Mexico’s ambassador to Turkey during the Syrian refugee crisis, one of the reasons she was chosen to manage relations with the Trump administration during a time of growing tensions over migration. She said she was optimistic that President Biden and Lpez Obrador can work more productively as they share the goal of promoting investment and job creation in Central America to reduce emigration.

Mexico has 50 consulates in the United States, which serve about 40 million Mexican Americans and Mexican nationals, but she said there were still a few things the two countries didn’t understand about their neighbors.

Mexicans, she said, often do not understand how American decisions are made and the limits on the power of the American presidency. They don’t understand the strength of Congress, for example, or the many decisions made at the state level. The President of the United States cannot simply order a governor to change his decision.

Likewise, she said, many Americans do not recognize the importance of Mexicans to the United States.

They think many other countries are just as important to the United States, or more important, she said, because they don’t realize that we have been your first or second trading partner, as well as the historical ties and family and social ties.

She would like American leaders to engage her country in a more constructive way, she said, instead of trying to lecture Mexico on what to do all the time.

