Tory power duo ‘M&M’ at center of Boris Johnson’s backroom squad internal fights





The Tory power duo dubbed M&M are at the center of a new epidemic of infighting among Boris Johnson’s back room team. The lockdown hawks, in favor of easing restrictions, are worried about the growing influence of the Doves, Chief of Staff Michael Gove and Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates… 2 Conservative power duo Matt Hancock and Michael Gove have been dubbed M&M One said: It often seems to us that Matt and Mike M&M, as some of us call them, are running the show. “It’s hard to get anything beyond the PM. A key Brexit adviser resigned on Friday during the latest dispute No.10. Oliver Lewis, nicknamed Sonic after his thorny haircut and right-hand man to Brexit negotiator Lord Frost, has come out after angrily denying the allegations of disloyalty. ROYAL GRUMBLE Harry said not to disrespect your grandmother amid ‘Megxit clashes with William’ JOY OF VACCINE All adults expected to receive Covid vaccine by July as Boris Johnson steps up deployment Exclusive COVIDATED ‘KILLER’ Suspected murderer of Sergeant Matt Ratana ‘seriously ill’ in hospital with Covid BIG STEP 4TOWERS PM’s four-step plan to ease lockdown as he abandons hated regional levels Exclusive OPRAH SOAP Oprah boards 50m jet after filming interview with Harry and Meghan HERE THEY COENT France set to close cities again as Covid infections rise His departure was part of what a source dubbed a non-stop psychodrama in Downing Street. It followed surprise changes in which the Prime Minister entrusted a key job to one of the former collaborators of Mr. Goves. 2 ‘M&M’ is at the center of a new epidemic of infighting within Boris Johnson’s backroom squad Credit: Getty – Pool Michael Gove slams EU over triggering Article 16 amid concerns over vaccine supply and Irish border DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos