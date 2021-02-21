PM Modi to visit Assam, West Bengal on Monday





PM will be traveling to dedicate oil and gas sector projects, engineering schools and various rail projects to the nation to open avenues of opportunity for local youth.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Assam and West Bengal on Monday in a ballot to dedicate the nation to oil and gas projects, engineering schools and various rail projects aimed at opening up opportunities for local youth, in accordance with the government’s vision. to boost socio-economic growth in eastern India. During his visit to Assam, the Prime Minister will dedicate major oil and gas sector projects to the nation at an event in Silapathar at 11:30 a.m., in addition to the inauguration of Dhemaji Engineering College and the laying of the foundation stone of Sualkuchi Engineering College. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several rail projects in the Hooghly district of West Bengal around 4.30 p.m. In Assam, the Prime Minister will dedicate the INDMAX unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon refinery, the Oil India Limited secondary tank farm in Madhuban, Dibrugarh, and a gas compressor station in the village of Hebeda to the nation in Tinsukia. The INDMAX unit harnesses technology developed locally by Indian Oil R&D to produce higher efficiency of LPG and high octane gasoline from heavy feedstocks. The unit will increase the refinery’s crude processing capacity from 2.35 MMTPA (million metric tons per year) to 2.7 MMTPA. Its commissioning will also significantly increase LPG production from 50 TMT (one thousand metric tons) to 257 TMT and gasoline production from 210 TMT to 533 TMT. The Oil India Limited secondary tank farm was constructed to safely store approximately 40,000 kilograms of crude oil and to separate formation water from wet crude oil. The Rs 490 crore project will also have a dehydration unit with an operating capacity of 10,000 kilo liters per day. Makum’s Tinsukia gas compressor station will increase the country’s crude oil production capacity by nearly 16,500 tonnes per year. Built at a cost of Rs 132 crore, the station includes three low pressure boost compressors and three high pressure boost compressors. The Dhemaji Engineering College was built on 276 bighas of land at a cost of approximately Rs 45 crore. It is the seventh government college of engineering in the state that will offer B. Tech courses in the fields of civil, mechanical and computer sciences. The Sualkuchi Engineering College will be built on 116 bighas of land at a cost of approximately Rs 55 crore. In West Bengal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the extension of the metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar and stop the first service on this section. This 4.1 km extension was built at a cost of Rs 464 crore, fully funded by the central government. Modi will also inaugurate a line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram on a 30 km section of the 132 km long Kharagpur-Adityapur third line project of the Southeast Railway, which was sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 1,312 crore. The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram were redeveloped by constructing four new station buildings, six new feet above the bridges and eleven new platforms, as well as the renovation of the existing infrastructure. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Azimganj-Khagraghat road section, which is part of the Howrah-Bandel-Azimganj section of the Eastern Railway, which was laid at a project cost of around Rs 240 crore. Modi will then dedicate to the nation the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara (11.28 km) of the Howrah-Bardhaman line of agreements and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra (42.42 km) of the main Howrah-Bardhaman line, which serves as the gateway to Kolkata. The third line between Rasulpur and Magra was laid at a cost of Rs 759 crore, while the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara was laid at the project cost of Rs 195 crore. You can now get handpicked stories Telangana today sureTelegram everyday. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page and Twitter .







