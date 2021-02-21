Khattak’s brother kicked out of cabinet after PTI poll defeat of Nowshera – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: The victory of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs opposition in the Nowshera by-elections marred the celebrations in power in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insafs to mark the victory of the seat of the National Assembly in the tribal district of Kurram, resulting in the expulsion of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak’s brother from the provincial cabinet on Saturday.

PTI candidate Malik Fakhr Zaman won the NA-45 Kurram by-election with 16,911 votes against 15,761 polled by JUI-Fs Malik Jamil Chamkani.

In Nowshera, PML-Ns Ikhtaiar Wali defeated PTI candidate Omar Kakakhel by a margin of over 4,000 votes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government acted in the hours following the PTI’s defeat at PK-63 and sacked Irrigation Minister Liaqat Khattak on Saturday night for supporting candidate PML-N in the polls.

Sacked Minister Liaqat backed PML-N man in PK-63 elections

Mr. Liaqat, the younger brother of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, disagreed with his older brother and the ruling PTI over the denial of the PK-63 election ticket to his son, Ahad Khattak, for several months.

A notification issued by the Department of Administration stated that the Governor, in the exercise of powers conferred under Clause 3 of Article 132 of the Constitution read with Clause Q of Article 105, had struck out Liaqat Khattak as Minister of Irrigation.

On his [Liaqats] de-notification from his respective office, he ceased to hold the provincial minister’s portfolio with immediate effect, he read.

In a video message, provincial government spokesman Kamran Khan Bangash said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had requested a report regarding Mr. Liaqats’ support for PML-N in partial PK-63 polls.

He said the report established that Mr. Liaqat and his family had campaigned against the PTI candidate.

The spokesman said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been consulted on the matter and that after his approval, Mr. Liaqat was dismissed from the provincial cabinet.

However, PTI Information Secretary Najiullah Khattak ruled out immediate disciplinary action against Mr. Liaqat for his actions.

He told Dawn that such a decision would be made by the party after careful consideration of the situation, which would take a bit of time.

Reports of bad blood in the Khattak clan had been around for several months and they are fueled by the denial of the PK-63 ticket to Mr. Liaqats’ son, Ahad Khattak.

The seat of PK-63 had become vacant after the death of PTI deputy Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Covid-19.

Mr Pervez preferred Mr Kakakhels’ son, Mian Omar, to his nephew, Ahad Khattak, for partial polls leading to feuds within the family, which led to the ultimate slaughter of the image of Mr. Pervez’s invincibility in Nowshera’s politics, which he had used so much. boast of late.

Even a dry piece of wood would win if I supported it for the election, Mr Khattak said at a public meeting last month in Nowshera.

Mr Khattaks’ explosion at a public meeting in Nowshera that took social and mainstream media by storm was also apparently aimed at his younger brother.

In the speech, it was heard that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would not be there even one day if it caused problems.

Earlier this month, Liaqat, also addressing a public meeting, called himself a powerless minister and said he would brief the prime minister on the direction of his department.

In October last year, the two Khattak brothers briefly reconciled after Mr. Liaqat visited his older brothers’ office due to the jirga’s efforts to fix things after an armed clash between them. supporters left a dead Mr. Pervez supporter in the Nawan Killi neighborhood of Nowshera Kalan.

The slain supporter, Khurshid Thekadar, was to hold a public meeting for Mr. Pervez, but he was killed. Although the two brothers hugged on the occasion, the embrace failed to calm the simmering differences in the clan.

Sources said that Ahad Khattak, who previously held the post of Nazim Nowshera tehsils, was supported by a large number of Nazim and advisers in the region for his candidacy for the provincial assembly ticket.

After the refusal of the PTI nomination, they formed Advisor Ittehad supported by more than 180 advisers and Nazim. The alliance openly supported the candidacy of the PML-N candidates for the PK-63 seat.

Posted in Dawn, February 21, 2021

