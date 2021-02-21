Pro-Trump protesters gathered at Herrera Beutler’s office





Jaime Herrera Beutler was at the center of Trump’s impeachment

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: February 20, 2021 / Updated: February 20, 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – Members of the state’s Republican Party across the country have targeted GOP congressional lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

One of 10 members of the GOP house to do so is Jaime Herrera Beutler. She then found herself in the middle of Trump’s impeachment trial when she recounted a damning phone call she overheard House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy having with Trump during the insurgency.

On Saturday afternoon, a few dozen protesters, organized by Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer, gathered outside Herrera Beutler’s office in Vancouver. “She voted for impeachment. So now we reject it, ”proclaims the promotional graphic.

–

His February 12 statement claiming Trump had rejected a request by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rocked the Senate Trumps trial and sparked a scuffle to call Herrera Beutler as a witness. This outcome was avoided by a last-minute deal between Democratic prosecutors and Trump lawyers.

Herrera Beutler, 42, has not spent her career seeking that kind of attention.

She was first elected in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in 2010, highlighting her humble roots and connecting with voters by describing how she and her husband were tenants who were still saving money to buy their first. House.

In his February 12 statement, McCarthy told him he spoke with Trump as rioters stormed the Capitol. She said McCarthy asked Trump to publicly call off the riot, and he told Trump that the violent crowd was made up of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members.

In her statement, posted on Twitter, Herrera Beutler said: That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset than you are by the election.

She then called on those familiar with the Trump conversation with McCarthy to speak out.

And to the Patriots who stood next to the former President during those conversations, or even the former Vice President: If you have anything to add here, now is the time, she said.

Exactly a month before that, Herrera Beutler released another statement announcing his decision to vote for impeachment, which placed the blame for the insurgency squarely on Trump’s shoulders.

The President of the United States has incited a riot aimed at ending the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. This riot left five dead. People everywhere watched in disbelief as the center of American democracy was attacked. The violent mob clubbed a Capitol police officer to death as they degraded the symbols of our freedom. These terrorists roamed the Capitol, chasing the Vice President and Speaker of the House, she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

